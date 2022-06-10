Ex-Broncos WR Waived By Texans After Devastating Knee Injury: Report

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton has been waived by the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Texans have waived WR Dae’Sean Hamilton with an injury waiver and signed WR Chad Beebe. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 8, 2022

On June 7, Hamilton suffered a knee injury during practice, and he was carted off the field.

He is expected to undergo surgery.

Hamilton’s former teammates Melvin Gordon III and Shelby Harris reacted to the news on Twitter.

😔 — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) June 8, 2022

Tough to see man — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) June 8, 2022

Luckily, he did not suffer an ACL injury, and he will be able to return to the field at some point this year, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Still, this is a rough injury for Hamilton. He was working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered in May 2021.

After being waived by the Broncos, he signed with the Texans in March. The Texans had a thin wide receiver depth chart behind Brandin Cooks and 2021 third-round pick Nico Collins.

Outside of Cooks and Collins, no Texans’ wide receiver was targeted 40 times last season. Furthermore, the Texans selected only one wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, as they took Alabama’s John Metchie III in the second round.

So, Hamilton appeared to have a good chance to play a role in the Texans’ offense.

Hamilton last appeared in an NFL game on January 3, 2021.

Hamilton Was a Promising Receiver Out of College

Hamilton was an exciting prospect coming out of college. He amassed 214 receptions during his tenure at Penn State, which set a new school record. He also has the second-most receiving yards in school history (2,842).

One anonymous AFC scout told NFL Network’s Lance Zierlien the following: “In this job you deal with some really good guys and some not so good guys. He’s one of the best.”

The AFC scout also said he believes Hamilton will be successful outside of football.

“I also think football is going to be a very small part of what he accomplishes in his life.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller compared him to Pierre Garcon.

DaeSean Hamilton was a four-year starter and team captain at Penn State and has shown solid leadership skills on the field and kept himself out of trouble off the field. He wowed everyone in Mobile with excellent route running and ability to catch in traffic. He lacks quickness and top speed to be drafted high but brings a solid work ethic and can contribute on special teams while providing depth as a solid slot receiver.

Hamilton Never Emerged as a Consistent Playmaker for the Broncos

Unfortunately, Hamilton never became a consistent playmaker for the Broncos. In three seasons with the Broncos, he never reached 300 receiving yards.

His best season came in 2019, as he recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown.

However, Hamilton and quarterback Drew Lock struggled to get on the same page in 2020. Hamilton only caught 23 of his 44 targets. In addition, the Broncos’ quarterbacks threw three interceptions and recorded a passer rating of 60.1, when targeting Hamilton.

Hopefully, Hamilton can have a speedy recovery and get another opportunity in the NFL.