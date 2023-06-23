New Broncos Defender Named ‘Most Underrated’ on Team by Analyst

The Denver Broncos signed free agent defensive end Zach Allen to a three-year, $47.75 million deal with $32.5 million guaranteed on March 15. Despite not having not played a snap for the team, Allen is garnering off-season recognition.

Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire revealed his NFL All-Underrated Team on June 12, featuring a “secret superstar” from each team. Farrar ranked defensive lineman Zach Allen as the Broncos’ most underrated player.

“The Broncos did a lot to solidify their pass rush, both interior and exterior, with the agreement to sign former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen,” Farrar said. “It’s a significant bet on an ascending player.”

2022 proved to be Allen’s best statistical season despite playing in just 13 games, leading to him signing a significant first veteran contract with the Broncos.

The former third-round pick out of Boston College notched 47 total tackles and eight deflected passes last season. In regards to his pass-rushing ability, Farrar noted that Allen also tallied six sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 14 quarterback hurries in 427 pass-rushing snaps.

Part of the reason Farrar thinks Allen is underrated is due to his skill set and versatility, which initially caught the attention of scouts when he was a 2019 draft prospect. Farrar said Allen proved he was able to effectively line up anywhere on the defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing passers.

“Allen’s sacks came everywhere from the edge to aligned over the guards to true nose-shade alignments,” Farrar said. “He’s developed into a guy who can harass quarterbacks from any place you’d like.”

Denver’s Pass-Rushing Room

After edge Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a first-round pick last November, the Broncos needed to address his vacancy – and depth – at the position following his departure.

The team did so by reeling in not just Allen, but also two-time Super Bowl champion Frank Clark this off-season.

The Broncos still have some question marks at the edge position given last year’s knee injury to Baron Browning, which could keep him out for a portion of 2023. Still, the Broncos received good news in May as Randy Gregory participated in organized team activities.

Despite the impending return of Gregory and Clark’s signing, Farrar still believes Allen has the chance to be the team’s catalyst when attacking opposing quarterbacks.

“The recent addition of Frank Clark does something for a Denver defensive front in need of pass rush, but it’s Allen who could be the primary disruptor,” Farrar said.

All in all, Allen said the Broncos’ defensive personnel is talented and he feels he can add to it.

“It’s been great,” Allen said during a May 25 press conference amid Phase 1 of OTAs. “We’ve had great attendance, great effort and the guys have been awesome. Defensive-wise, it’s a really talented group – that’s a reason why I came here.”

Zach Allen’s Development Influenced by Vance Joseph, J.J. Watt

Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph led the team from 2017-2018 before joining the Cardinals as defensive coordinator from 2019-2022. That stint marked the same time frame in which Allen played in Arizona.

As Allen embarks on a new journey in Year 5 of his career, he’s reuniting with Joseph, who actually re-signed with Denver in February as the team’s defensive coordinator.

During his press conference, Allen said Joseph’s ability to implement a personable coaching style has helped his career.

“I think Vance is one of the best coaches in the NFL and was really fortunate to be with him for four years,” Allen told the media. “If you have a chance to make it five, six, seven (years), then you’re going to do that, so I’m a believer in his stuff and his coaching style. At this point, he’s just a really good friend.”

Another notable connection between Allen and Arizona is his experience as a teammate of longtime NFL great J.J. Watt. Allen played with Watt on the Cardinals from 2021-2022 before Watt announced his retirement last December.

According to Farrar, it was clear that Allen’s development accelerated once Watt showed up in Arizona.

“Allen was off to a relatively unremarkable start to his NFL career through his first two seasons,” Farrar wrote. “But then, J.J. Watt came to the Valley of the Sun in 2021 with a few ideas on how to be a multi-gap disruptor, and Allen was a willing disciple.”

In his first two seasons, Allen only put up 43 total tackles, two sacks, three passes defended and no turnovers. But in 2021-2022, alongside Watt, Allen notched 95 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12 passes batted down, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Watt recently showed support for Allen, tweeting a message to the new Denver Bronco on March 13 after Allen signed his deal.