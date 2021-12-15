Broncos Defense Could Be Difference Maker Against Bengals

The Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, in a matchup that shapes up as an important AFC Conference battle with major playoff implications.

Both the Broncos and Bengals enter Week 15 with identical 7-6 records, planted firmly inside the NFL playoff bubble. Fighting along with the Cleveland Browns (7-6), Tennessee Titans (7-6), and Indianapolis Colts (7-6) for the AFC’s two wild-card slots, Denver and Cincinnati will first get the chance to put a dent in the others playoff hopes.

With just four games remaining in the NFL season, Week 15’s clash amounts to the most important game of the year thus far for either the Broncos or Bengals.

Empower Field at Mile High should have a playoff feel, and in true playoff fashion, the Broncos vs. Bengals tilt should come down to which team plays better defense.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos Defense Needs to Stay Consistent

The Broncos have been up-and-down all season long, hence the 7-6 record heading into the home stretch of the 2021 season.

The defense has had its hiccups, but lately, they’ve found some consistency. If the Broncos are to clinch one of the two wild-card spots up for grabs, that unit will need to keep their current play going.

Currently, the Bronco’s defense as a whole has put up some decent numbers.

They’ve held quarterbacks to the lowest completion percentage against (58.4%) and hold the fourth-lowest quarterback rating against (80.3) in the league.

Denver’s defense has also been more opportunistic as of late. After coming away with just six turnovers over their first seven games this season, Denver has forced 10 turnovers over their last six games.

Broncos Secondary Looks to Slow Down Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Denver’s defense has seen several standouts on the defensive end, particularly in the secondary, including rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain and six-year veteran safety Justin Simmons.

The two will lead a Broncos’ secondary in Week 15 against the Bengals hoping to slow down the electric wide receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

To no one’s surprise, Chase and Higgins have been Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s favorite targets this season. Heading into Week 15, Chase leads the Bengals in receptions (60), reception yards (1,035), and touchdowns (10). Chase also boasts an incredible 17.3 yards per catch, showing just how truly explosive he can be on the field. Meanwhile, Higgins has emerged as a very solid second option for Burrow. Higgins on the year has 57 catches for 812 yards and four touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, for Denver, Simmons and Surtain hope to continue their strong play this season.

Simmons leads Denver in interceptions with five on the year, good enough to be tied for third in the NFL behind only New England’s J.C. Jackson (7) and Dallas’ Trevon Diggs (9). Simmons is also second on Denver in tackles (49), just two behind team-leader Kareem Jackson (51).

Meanwhile, Surtain continues a strong rookie campaign, sitting second behind Simmons on the team in interceptions with four on the season. Surtain was also recently named AFC Defensive Player of the Week back in Week 12, finishing with four tackles, and two interceptions (including a 70-yard pick-sixpick-six) in a 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick Surtain II coverage stats in Week 12: 🔒 3 catches

🔒 25 yards

🔒 6.8 passer rating

🔒 2 INTs

🔒 1 pick six 📸: @Broncos pic.twitter.com/yi8pf3Tujn — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2021

Jones Leads Defensively Line Against Burrow, Bengals

Over the past few weeks, the Bronco’s defense has come together, and they seem to be hitting their stride at the right time.

Along with strong secondary play, they’ve controlled the line of scrimmage leading to Denver holding two of their last three opponents to under 200 yards passing and under 100 yards rushing.

A big part of the front-end play lately for the Broncos comes from fourth-year defensive end Dre’Mont Jones.

Entering Week 15, Jones leads the Broncos in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (9), and quarterback hits (10).

Jones and the rest of the defense hope to make Burrow’s life miserable in the pocket, while also trying to slow down running back Joe Mixon, who is more than capable of cutting through even the best of defenses.

If Jones can play as he did in Week 14 against the Lions, the Broncos have a pretty good chance of keeping Burrow and company under wraps.

In Denver’s 38-10 Week 14 win over Detroit, Jones earned a sack (one of two on the day), a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup on fourth down in a single series.