Ex-Broncos Super Bowl Starter Released by AFC Contender: Report

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe reached an injury settlement with the Baltimore Ravens, and he has been released from the team.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced the news during a press conference on June 14.

Wolfe played for the Broncos for eight years. During that time, he amassed 350 combined tackles, 34 sacks, 52 tackles for loss, and 17 passes defended.

Wolfe was an integral piece of the Broncos’ Super Bowl team in 2016. During their playoff run, he had 15 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks across three games.

Wolfe signed with the Ravens in 2020. He appeared in 14 games recording 51 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and one sack.

Wolfe signed a contract extension with the Ravens during the offseason, but he struggled with injuries. He suffered a hip injury during practice and missed the entire 2021 season.

On June 13, Wolfe revealed on Instagram that he underwent another hip surgery.

“Hey, guys, fresh out of my second hip surgery this year,” Wolfe said. “Feeling pretty good, pretty drugged up. But, yeah, we’re going to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life.”

That “normal life” comment stands out. Wolfe has played 9 seasons in the NFL. After multiple hip surgeries, he could elect to retire.

If Wolfe still wants to play, he can still make a strong impact. Although he did not generate astonishing pass-rushing numbers in 2020, he was still an excellent run defender. Wolfe posted an impressive PFF run-defense grade of 85.3.

Broncos: Positive Update on Tyrie Cleveland’s Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field during Monday’s practice.

Mike Klis of 9news stated that the injury looked “significant”.

Well, there has been an update on Cleveland’s condition, and it is positive news. On Twitter, Cleveland shared that his MRI “came back good”.

“I’m okay everyone! MRI came back good,” Cleveland wrote. “I appreciate y’all.”

Cleveland suffered a sprained ankle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This is a great outcome for Cleveland and the Broncos, as he avoided an Achilles injury or anything that would sideline him for the season.

Hopefully, Cleveland can have a quick recovery. He is competing for a roster spot, and the Broncos have an abduncace of options at wide receiver. Montrell Washington, Travis Fulgham, Kendall Hinton, Kaden Davis, Brandon Johnson, Trey Quinn, Jalen Virgil, and Seth Williams are all competing with Cleveland to make the 53-man roster.

Broncos WR Recalls Idolizing Russell Wilson Growing Up

Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton opened up about idolizing Russell Wilson growing up during an interview with The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.

In college, Hinton played quarterback at Wake Forest before moving to wide receiver for his senior season.

“I idolized Russ coming up,” Hinton said. “That was my position. I was a quarterback, 5-foot-10. He went to N.C. State, and I was from Durham, 15 minutes away. So that was somebody I always followed coming up. So this is pretty unreal.”