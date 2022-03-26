Broncos Have 2-Day Visit With Draft Prospect: Report

The Denver Broncos conducted a two-day visit with Virginia defensive back Nick Grant, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

#UVA DB Nick Grant has an official 2-day visit with the #Broncos that begins today, per source. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 24, 2022

The visit began on Thursday, March 24.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Grant Is a Versatile Prospect

At Virginia, Grant played both cornerback and safety.

Over his first two seasons, Grant sparingly saw the field. As a junior, Grant had a breakout season. He returned the first interception of his college career 85 yards for a touchdown.

.@UVAFootball's Nick Grant makes an 8️⃣5️⃣ yard house call 🏡 pic.twitter.com/evvHASVFwn — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 7, 2019

Grant finished the season with 51 total tackles and a team-high eight passes defended across 14 games.

In 2021, Grant had 48 total tackles, nine passes defended, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 10 games.

In The Draft Network’s player rankings, Grant is ranked 215th overall, which would place him as a sixth-round pick.

Following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos still have a nice stockpile of draft picks. Overall, they have eight picks, including two third-round picks and two fourth-round picks.

In the sixth round, the Broncos have the 207th overall pick. Logically, that seems a realistic spot to draft Grant.

Safety Is a Need for the Broncos

Safety will be a need for the Broncos entering the NFL draft, as the team has not re-signed veteran Kareem Jackson. There are a few options on their roster to take over Jackson’s starting spot, including Jamar Johnson, P.J. Locke, and J.R. Reed.

However, I would not be surprised to see the front office add another safety in the draft. There will be some strong options on the board in the middle of the draft, including Illinois’s Kerby Joseph, Maryland’s Nick Cross, and Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell.

Joseph is a dynamic ball-hawking safety. He is coming off a career year, in which he recorded five interceptions in 12 games.

Statistically, Joseph ranks as one of the best defensive backs in this draft class. Last season, he had a PFF grade of 90.4, which was fifth among FBS safeties.

I actually mocked Cross to the Broncos in the fifth round back in January, but his stock has risen considerably, since then.

Cross was one of the standout performers at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. In the history of the NFL combine, only three safeties have posted a 40 time of 4.34 seconds or less while weighing at least 210 pounds (Cross, Taylor Mays, and Josh Barrett).

Finally, Bell is a prospect with more question marks than Joseph and Cross. He did not face top-level competition playing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Still, the talent is worth the risk.

Bell showed flashes of dominance at Florida A&M. In particular, he was exceptional against USF last season. Bell finished with 15 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Athletically, Bell had a great showing at the combine, as well. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, and he recorded a 36.5″ vertical.

The Broncos should have no trouble finding a good safety prospect on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.