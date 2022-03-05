Broncos Insider: Starting Drew Lock Is a ‘Longshot Possibility’

As the NFL world waits for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, Mike Klis of 9news reported an interesting update on the Denver Broncos quarterback situation.

According to Klis, sticking with Drew Lock is a longshot possibility for the Broncos.

With Houston’s Deshaun Watson still embroiled in 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct, the Broncos next-best options are nowhere near as compelling as Rodgers. Option B would likely be to pick up a veteran “bridge” quarterback — Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Mitch Trubisky are the best in a thin free-agent class while sticking with Drew Lock remains a longshot possibility – and then follow it up by also drafting a quarterback within the first two rounds.

Rodgers and Wilson were ideal targets for the Broncos. However, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be unwilling to trade Wilson.

If Rodgers chooses to return to the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos will be left without a clear top-level option at quarterback.

The Broncos’ Remaining QB Options

This year’s free-agent class is headlined by Mitchell Trubisky, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, and Andy Dalton. While some of those players are interesting options, none of them are likely to be the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Lock is actually a preferable option to Trubisky and Winston. Lock is younger, and he is under contract next season for only $2.23 million. Instead of using cap space on a quarterback, the Broncos can target an edge rusher or offensive tackle.

The NFL draft is intriguing. Quarterback prospects like Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Carson Strong all have considerable upside, but they are not viewed as “high floor” prospects. The Broncos could always take a swing on Willis or Corral and utilize Lock as the “bridge quarterback”.

Drew Lock Has Experienced Ups and Downs with the Broncos

The Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He had a solid start to his career. As a rookie, Lock threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions in five games.

However, he struggled with turnovers in his second season. Lock threw a league-high 15 interceptions in 13 games. In addition, he fumbled eight times.

Following Lock’s struggles, the Broncos traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who took over as the starter for the 2021 season.

Bridgewater was solid albeit unspectacular. In 14 games, Bridgewater recorded 3,052 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Unfortunately, Bridgewater suffered a concussion and was placed on the injured reserve. As a result, Lock started three games in Bridgewater’s absence.

In his three starts, Lock showed slight improvement; he had three total touchdowns and no interceptions.

Arguably, his best game came in the regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Lock-led Broncos stayed surprisingly competitive against the Chiefs. The Broncos entered the fourth quarter with the lead, but they ultimately lost 28-24.

Aaron Rodgers should absolutely be Plan A for the Broncos, but it is somewhat surprising to hear Lock is a longshot if the team is searching for a bridge option.