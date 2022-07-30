Panthers Sign Ex-Broncos CB: Report

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. has been signed by the Carolina Panthers per the NFL transaction wire.

Dawson spent the past three years with the Broncos, and he appeared in 26 games. He recorded 27 combined tackles, two passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

Dawson also played a large role on special teams, as he played 182 total special teams snaps across two seasons.

Broncos: Dawson Was a Second-Round Pick

Dawson was actually selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Dawson played at the University of Florida. During his senior season, he had 34 total tackles, nine passes defended, and one interception. In 2017, he was an All-SEC selection.

Dawson has a solid showing at the NFL combine, as he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to veteran cornerback Brian Poole.

“Compact, strong slot corner who can beat up finesse receivers when he’s allowed to crowd and disrupt the route release,” Zierlein wrote. “Dawson can match and blanket underneath, but hip tightness shows up when he’s forced to turn and run from a backpedal. Dawson can handle himself in man or zone coverage and is ready to work when run support calls. He has some length and speed limitations, but he has the instincts and cover talent to become a starting nickel cornerback.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller compared Dawson to former first-round pick D.J. Hayden.

“Duke Dawson is an aggressive corner who likes to press and mirror at the line of scrimmage,” Miller wrote. “He’s best when disrupting releases early and slowing some of the downfield speed that can give him trouble. He has the awareness to play on the boundary or in the slot and should push for a backup and depth role early on.”

Dawson appeared in the Patriots’ first preseason game playing 33 total snaps. Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury.

Dawson was subsequently placed on the IR. He was activated in November, but surprisingly, he did not appear in a single game for the Patriots.

Prior to the 2019 season, the Patriots traded Dawson and a seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

It was surprising that the Patriots moved on so quickly from the second-round pick, especially for such a low trade package.

A Look Back at Dawson’s Time With the Broncos

During his time with the Broncos, Dawson posted outstanding PFF run defense grades. In 2019, he had a PFF run defense grade of 81.6. In 2020, he had a PFF run defense grade of 83.2.

In pass coverage, Dawson was not as efficient. In 2019, Dawson was targeted 20 times, and he allowed 15 completions for 124 yards.

In December 2020, Dawson tore his ACL. He was carted off the field during a matchup with the Panthers.

Dawson eventually recovered. In November 2022, the Broncos waived him and signed him to the practice squad.

Dawson is still only 26 years old. He has not had the best luck throughout his NFL career. Hopefully, he can become a regular contributor for the Panthers.