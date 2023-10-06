Broncos Defense Receives Brutal Ranking From ESPN Ahead of Week 5

The Denver Broncos have struggled mightily on defense to start the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, the unit has been historically awful for the Broncos through the first four games.

On October 6, ESPN ranked Denver as having the worst defensive start in the NFL since 1981. The Broncos were slotted one spot ahead of the winless 2008 Detroit Lions.

Defensive rankings were calculated through DVOA instead of points allowed per game. DVOA accounts for yards per play, consistency and turnovers, with adjustments based on opponent quality.

According to writer Aaron Schatz, Denver possesses a 38.9 percent DVOA through four games, which could’ve been much worse.

“The DVOA system down-weights the fourth quarter of blowouts, so Denver isn’t penalized as much for the three touchdowns that Miami scored in the final frame.”

Schatz cautions that the Broncos’ defensive collapse didn’t come out of nowhere.

“The Broncos finished last season 13th in defensive DVOA, but if you look only at their performance after trading Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, they would rank 25th.”

Schatz expects changes are coming in Denver. The first domino fell as high-priced 2022 free agent Randy Gregory was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on October 6.

Tough Upcoming Opposing Offenses Pose a Challenge for Struggling Broncos’ Defense

The second half of the season will be a crucial test for the Broncos as they try to find their footing on defense.

Schatz also acknowledged that it could get worse for Denver if they fail to improve.

“Despite that game against Miami, Denver has played the No. 20 schedule of opposing offenses. The Broncos’ remaining schedule of opposing offenses ranks seventh in difficulty, with games against the Chargers, Bills and surprisingly strong Texans — plus the Chiefs twice in October.”

Four looming matchups against top AFC West quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will make or break the defense. The Broncos will have their hands full in additional games against the Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

No opponent should be overlooked, so defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has a tall task ahead of him.

The Broncos have allowed 7.2 net yards per play and 37.5 points per game during their 1-3 start. Denver has the worst defense against the pass and is 31st against the run.

Joseph Discusses What He Saw in Second Half of Week 4 Win

Joseph has taken plenty of heat for the Broncos’ struggles on defense. Despite all the issues on the field, Denver’s defensive coordinator believes the unit is “getting closer.”

“I thought we found out that doing it right makes a difference,” said Joseph on October 5. “All the guys worked hard to improve fast and it showed in the second half but we’re not there yet.”

Joseph stated that the first halves of games are “still a little choppy as far as giving up plays.”

“The second half was fun to watch. It was clean, if you watch the entire game it’s about 10 snaps that you don’t like and the rest is pretty good football. So it’s a race to be more consistent and just to play four quarters of really good football.”

The veteran coach emphasized that giving up explosive plays and touchdowns has to stop immediately.

Fortunately for Joseph, several reinforcements are expected to return in Week 5, per the Broncos’ official team website.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark, safety Justin Simmons and inside linebacker Josey Jewell are available to play against the New York Jets. All three missed Denver’s comeback win over the Chicago Bears.