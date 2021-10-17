Broncos Elevate Ex-Raiders WR Ahead of Divisional Showdown

The Denver Broncos have found themselves another threat on the outside it seems — and he may come in handy this Sunday. Broncos fans may be already familiar with their newest piece, John Brown, who signed with the team on October 12.

The speedy receiver could be set to haunt his former team, Las Vegas, after being elevated to the Broncos’ active roster. The 31-year-old has been something of a journeyman during his time in the league, most recently residing in Vegas with the Raiders — before his release on August 31.

Fangio: Broncos Have Themselves a ‘Big-Play’ Receiver

At his first opportunity, Fangio spoke glowingly of the Broncos’ newest receiver during his October 13 press conference. “I coached against him several times,” Fangio said. “He’s fast. He’s a big-play receiver and runs well with it after he catches it. In the past, he’s been a good receiver.”

Brown spent the preseason with Las Vegas but before his time in Sin City had succeeded at various places across the league. The Pittsburg State product has topped 1,000 receiving yards twice during his eight-year career; in 2015 (1,003) with Arizona and 2019 (1,060) with Buffalo. In each of his past seven seasons, Brown has caught at least three touchdowns.

Fangio also alluded to Brown potentially helping the Broncos in the running game after losing dynamic wideouts K.J. Hamler and Jerry Jeudy during the opening five weeks of the season. “Possibly, yeah,” Fangio said, October 13. “Possibly. We miss KJ, we miss Jerry. Possibly. Yeah, hopefully.”

Just a day later on October 14, Fangio seemingly all but assured Brown’s place on the gridiron against his former club, offering an insight into the veteran’s professionalism. “We’re going to try to have something hopefully strategic for him to do in the game,” Fangio told reporters. “He’s very fast. He’s a pro.

“We’ve had enough conversations with him over a short period of time to see he’s a real pro, and he’s trying to pick things up as quickly as possible. It’s a credit to him, and [Wide Receivers Coach] Zach [Azzanni] is working hard with him. We’re trying to give him plays that he can go in and use his skill set.”

Another brilliant pass by @JoshAllenQB. He hits John Brown for a 46-yard touchdown to extend the @BuffaloBills lead to 11!

— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2020

Brown was drafted by Arizona in the third round (91st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft after totaling 185 receptions for 3,387 with 34 touchdowns in three seasons — between 2011-2013 — at Pittsburg State.

Jerry Jeudy Returns From IR

Denver’s rising sophomore receiver Jerry Jeudy is closing in on a return to the gridiron after the team opened the 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve. The 22-year-old does not count against the 53-man roster. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Tyrie Cleveland has been elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game at home to Las Vegas.

Cleveland, a second-year product of the University of Florida, appeared on offense and special teams at Pittsburgh in Week 5 after playing 10 games for the Broncos as a rookie in 2020.

What’s more, Denver will have even more firepower in the backfield come Week 6 vs. Las Vegas with running back Mike Boone moved from IR to the active roster. The move comes in the wake of Melvin Gordon being listed as questionable with a hip injury on October 15.

