NFL Insider: Broncos to Explore Russell Wilson Trade If Rodgers Returns to GB

The Denver Broncos continue to be connected to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the rumor mill. We will not have to wait long to hear an update on Rodgers’ future.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Rodgers will inform the Green Bay Packers of his decision soon.

Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 24, 2022

If the Broncos do not land Rodgers, there is another option they will explore. According to KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos would continue to explore Russell Wilson as an option, if Rodgers stays in Green Bay.

Denver would continue to explore Russell Wilson as an option if Rodgers stays in GB, and try for him should he come available https://t.co/tV1vF142Lr — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 25, 2022

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Wilson Is Interested in Exploring His Options

On January 16th, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wilson is interested in exploring his options this offseason.

And just like last year, sources say Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him. Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it’s not clear if he will. But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.

The Broncos have been rumored as a potential landing spot for Wilson.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote that the Broncos feel “primed” to pursue Wilson.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz previously reported that Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the three teams: the Broncos, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks Do Not Appear Interested in Trading Wilson

Despite Wilson’s willingness to depart, he is still under contract, and he has not formally requested a trade. So, the Seattle Seahawks do not have to trade him.

The Seahawks do not appear to be interested in trading Wilson. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport expressed doubt that Wilson would be moved this offseason.

Until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year I just don’t see them trading him.

The Seahawks have invested their assets in winning now. They sent their first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 to the New York Jets as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

Wilson will carry a $37 million cap hit this season. In addition, linebacker Bobby Wagner will carry a $20.35 million cap hit this season.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks were not Super Bowl contenders last season. They finished last in the NFC West with a 7-10 record.

Trading Wilson makes some sense for the Seahawks. At the moment, they are far behind the top teams in the NFC, and they could get a nice package of draft picks to kick off a rebuild.

The Broncos have enough assets to make an enticing offer. They have the ninth overall pick in the draft, and they have two second-round picks and two third-round picks.

Wilson’s base salary for 2022 will be $19 million. With approximately $38 million in cap space, the Broncos could easily absorb Wilson’s salary in a potential deal.

If Wilson becomes available, the Broncos will be one of the top landing spots.