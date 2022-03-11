Broncos Are “Eyeing” All-Pro Edge Rusher: Report

According to Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz, the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons are “eyeing” free agent edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. Im told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2022

Jones has been one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL over the last decade. Since 2013, Jones has recorded 101.5 sacks, which is the most in the NFL.

Last season, he had 10.5 sacks and 36 pressures in 15 games. He also had the ninth-highest PFF pass rush grade among edge defenders, and he was a Pro Bowl selection.

The Broncos Can Give Jones the Best Opportunity to Win

Some of the teams interested in Jones are surprising. Schultz notes that Jones wants to play for a contender. If that is true, the Broncos are Jones’s best option.

Last season, the Falcons had a 7-10 record, and they will be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley this season. The Falcons are at a disadvantage in the race for Jones from a cap perspective, as well.

The Falcons only have around $4 million in available cap space per Spotrac. Quarterback Matt Ryan currently has the highest cap hit in the entire NFL at $48.7 million. Schultz reported that Jones will command at least $15-18 million per season.

The Seahawks also had a 7-10 record last season, and they traded away quarterback Russell Wilson. Without Wilson, the Seahawks appear destined to be one of the worst teams in the NFC next season. Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the quarterbacks on their roster, right now.

The Dolphins are a better destination. They had a 9-8 record last season, but they are still far behind the top teams in the AFC like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos Are Also Interested in Von Miller and Randy Gregory

On March 9, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the Broncos are interested in Jones, Von Miller, and Randy Gregory.

The Broncos are also making inquires for pass rush; a reunion with Von Miller is not out of the question, but Chandler Jones and Randy Gregory are other options that interest them.

Miller has been connected to the Broncos over the past week, primarily, due to his posts on Instagram and Twitter. There have been conflicting reports surrounding Miller’s future. He has hinted at a potential Broncos reunion. However, he told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ that he wants to figure it out with the Los Angeles Rams first.

Von Miller to me on the phone while on vacation regarding his football future: "I want to figure it out with the Rams first & foremost because they've been real good to me. On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2022

Randy Gregory is an interesting name. Gregory has never produced double-digit sacks in a single season, but he has been consistently trending upward. Last season, he had a career-high 29 pressures.

Suspensions are the biggest reason Gregory never has produced a double-digit sack season. From 2016 to 2020, Gregory was suspended a total of 54 games. Gregory has turned things around, though, as he was not suspended in 2021.

At age 29, he is three years younger than Miller and Jones. His contract should be slightly cheaper, as well. Spotrac estimates Gregory’s market value to be $13.2 million per season.