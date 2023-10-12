Broncos Planning to Move on From 3-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Denver Broncos reportedly plan to part ways with a second free agent pass rusher.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Broncos are moving on from veteran linebacker Frank Clark, who was already ruled out for a Week 6 matchup against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Clark agreed to a reworked deal on October 12, giving the Broncos back $1.686 million in guaranteed salary.

Garafolo speculates the pay cut will make Clark’s contract more attractive to potential suitors on the trade market.

Either way, Clark’s brief stay in Denver is expected to end one way or another. Clark is the second pass rusher the Broncos have moved on from in October.

On October 6, the Broncos traded Randy Gregory, their high-priced free agent acquisition from the 2022 offseason, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Frank Clark’s Time in Denver

In the 2023 offseason, Clark joined the Broncos after being released by the Chiefs in March. Clark and the Chiefs could not find common ground on a reworked contract to keep the veteran pass rusher in Kansas City.

He would only appear in two games for the Broncos, failing to start either one. Injuries attributed to his lack of production, which limited him to two games in his first season with the team.

Clark accumulated two tackles and registered zero sacks in both appearances on the field this season.

The veteran was expected to contribute to a mediocre pass rush that sacked opposing quarterbacks just 36 times in the 2022 season.

During his time in Kansas City, Clark won two Super Bowls and was named to three Pro Bowl teams. In his four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark totaled 23.5 sacks in 58 regular season games while playing as a defensive end.

Clark was at his best when the lights shined brightest as he was most productive in the postseason. He played in 12 playoff games for the Chiefs and had 10.5 sacks.

Another Failed Free Agent Addition for Broncos’ General Manager

While Clark wasn’t a high-priced free agent addition for the Broncos, the team planning to move on from the veteran isn’t a good look for general manager George Paton. The Broncos have failed to make a sizable dent in Kansas City’s stranglehold on the AFC West.

Including the first five weeks of the 2023 season, the Broncos have a 13-26 record under Paton’s watch. Denver sits at 1-4 heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Significant misses in free agency have played a role in the Broncos’ struggles on the field.

The Broncos have had some wild misses in free agency Release Graham Glasgow, Sign Ben Powers.

Graham playing much better than Powers right now.

Although Graham struggled here so…who knows Sign Randy Gregory and not Von Miller. Sign Frank Clark. Trade Randy. Frank Clark is… — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 12, 2023

During the 2023 free agency period, Paton signed guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey to shore up a poor offensive line. Neither one has played well. According to Pro Football Focus, Powers has a 59.5 overall grade, while McGlinchey has allowed four sacks and 18 total pressures.

Samaje Perine has been nothing more than a backup and could be rendered irrelevant with the emergence of rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin. Defensively, Paton signed veteran defensive lineman Zach Allen to a three-year deal worth $47.75 million. Allen has recorded 1.5 sacks through five games in Denver.

Per Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver, the Broncos spent $235.1 million during the 2023 free agency period, 33 percent more than the team in second. Paton’s spending demands results on the field, which hasn’t been seen for the Broncos this season.