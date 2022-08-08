Broncos Showing Interest in Trade for ‘Big Play’ WR: Report

The Denver Broncos could be in the market for a “big-play” wide receiver.

Just days after one of the Broncos’ top wideouts, Tim Patrick, suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury during practice, it looks like Denver is gearing up to replace him. According to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo, the Broncos are showing interest in making a trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

“Paton and the Broncos have shown interest in Reagor, league sources have told Heavy, so perhaps Denver can find a way to maximize the TCU alum, and the Eagles can add yet another asset to Howie Roseman’s bountiful 2023 NFL draft war chest,” says Lombardo.

The source tells Lombardo that a potential trade for Reagor would only cost the Broncos a sixth or seventh-round draft choice. That is simply amazing value for a former first-round draft pick who has tremendous upside.

“It’s probably not much more than a sixth or seventh-round pick, at this point,” says an NFL head coach. “He just hasn’t had the production to justify anything more than being a flier.”

Reagor Has Been Disappointment for Eagles

The 23-year-old Reagor regressed in his second season compared to his first — and it’s not like his rookie season was impressive. After posting 31 receptions for 396 yards and one touchdown in his first season, Reagor produced just 31 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his second season.

The young receiver also just so happens to be a dual-threat player, serving as the Eagles’ punt returner during the 2021 season.

Considering the Eagles’ depth chart is already set with newcomer A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the starting receivers, Reagor is battling it out with veteran Zach Pascal for the slot receiver spot in Philadelphia. While Reagor’s familiarity with the system could benefit him in training camp, Pascal has simply proven to be a more productive receiver. Pascal produced 38 receptions for 384 yards and three touchdowns last season and posted 44 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Why the Broncos Would Consider Trade for Reagor

While the Broncos made an immediate wide receiver signing following Patrick’s injury — Darrius Shepherd — but he appears to be more of a band-aid rather than a permanent option. Shepherd is a former undrafted receiver who has played in 14 career games with the Green Bay Packers, posting a total of six receptions for 47 yards.

Reagor probably will never live up to his first-round billing in Philadelphia, but he could have that opportunity in Denver. Patrick served as the Broncos’ No. 2 receiver last season, ranking third on the team in receptions last season (53) and leading Denver in touchdown catches (five).

In other words, that’s a major void to fill for a Broncos squad expecting to contend for a Super Bowl with Russell Wilson in the fold. At the current moment, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy project as the top receivers, with KJ Hamler likely receiving first dibs at the slot role. Outside of those three receivers, the Broncos have mostly unknowns filling out the depth chart, with veteran Travis Fulgham battling for a roster spot.

If the Broncos acquire Reagor for a late round draft choice, Denver won’t hesitate in pulling off a trade for a former first-round talent.