Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Arapahoe County: Report

According to Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe County police. He was taken into custody between 11:30 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 12th.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's office says #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was taken in custody between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today. Jeudy hasn't been booked yet so no information yet on charges. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) May 12, 2022

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the charges. Jeudy is being held on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. He’s innocent until proven guilty.

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos issued this statement: “We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Jeudy Was a Popular Breakout Candidate

Jeudy was selected by the Broncos with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was the second wide receiver selected in a draft class that saw six wide receivers go in the first round (Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Reagor, Justin Jefferson, and Brandon Aiyuk).

Jeudy had a strong rookie campaign, as he had 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 16.5 yards per reception, which was seventh in the NFL that season.

Last season, Jeudy played in only ten games; he recorded 38 receptions for 467 yards. Although his numbers were not eye-popping, Jeudy raised his efficiency in his second year. His catch percentage rose by 21.9 percent, and his drop percentage declined from 8.8 percent to 1.8 percent.

Following the addition of Russell Wilson, Jeudy was a popular breakout candidate. ESPN’s Jeff Legwold picked Jeudy as the team’s top fantasy football sleeper this season.

Last summer, his coaches and teammates swooned over his work in training camp, but then he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener that kept him out of the next six games and he caught four or fewer passes in six of the nine games he played the rest of the way, and finished without a touchdown catch. Now Russell Wilson is his quarterback and even in the team’s early workouts, Wilson has made it clear he has plans for Jeudy in the team’s offense. Jeudy’s ability to create separation at the top his routes has never been in question and a quarterback who can consistently get him the ball, on time, should fuel plenty of improvement in his production.

Jeudy Is Excited to Play With Wilson

On May 4th, Jeudy spoke about playing with Wilson at a press conference. Jeudy said Wilson is going to help him a lot on the field:

“He can help me a lot. He’s a great quarterback, [a] Hall of Fame quarterback that came into the offense as a leader and [got] me better as well. He’s going to help me a lot this year.”

Jeudy also spoke highly of Wilson’s energy.

“Just his energy. Always uplifting guys, always motivating guys to go out there and just keep working hard. Even those off days, you don’t feel like working or [doing] anything, he’s the guy that comes up there and gets your mind right. That’s a great guy to be around.”