Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Breaks Silence on Dismissed Criminal Case

On May 12, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Arapahoe County, Colorado.

Kyle Clark of 9news reported that Jeudy “admitted to investigators that he locked his child’s mother’s wallet and baby formula in his car because she took one of his phones”.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jeudy was being held on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer (misdemeanor).

On May 31, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Jeudy, and the judge signed it per Mike Klis of 9news.

The District Attorney’s motion stated that the victim did not feel threatened in any way and wanted the case to be dismissed per Klis.

“Based on conversations with the named victim (name withheld) that occurred subsequent to the Defendant’s arrest, the victim has expressed that she did not feel annoyed, inconvenienced, threatened or intimidated in any way by the Defendant. Thus, the People believe it would be very difficult to prove a necessary element of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Further, the victim indicates she wants the case dismissed and will not cooperate in its prosecution.”

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos: Jeudy Breaks Silence on Arrest

Jeudy publicly commented on the incident on June 14.

“Everything turned out well. I don’t want to put myself and the team in a position like that,” Jeudy said. “So, I’m glad everything was handled how it needed to be.”

He said the situation is behind him.

“With the situation, I wasn’t really nervous because I knew the situation wasn’t supposed to be what was out there,” Jeudy continued. “It was a petty situation. Good thing everything was cleared up. It’s behind me. I’m just focused on the future.”

“Just knowing how to handle the situation from now on. I learned from it. Now I’m just getting ready to move forward.”

Justin Simmons: Jeudy Is Going to Have a ‘Big’ Year

Jeudy was selected by the Broncos with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Despite his natural talent, he has not had a breakout statistical season, yet.

In 2021, he had 38 receptions for 467 yards and zero touchdowns across ten games.

With the arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson, Jeudy is a popular breakout candidate.

Satefy Justin Simmons believes Jeudy is in store for a big year.

“Jerry’s going to be dangerous,” Simmons said. “I think the way that they’ve been using him and the way that we’ve had to key on him in just OTAs — training camp obviously it’s going to be amped up more’ but Jerry’s going to have a heck of a year, man. I can’t wait to watch him play and just be let go, run free, do what he does best.”

“He’s one of the best route runners that I think I’ve consistently gone up against over and over and over. You’ve got to lock in, know where your leverage is, know where your help is, because if you don’t, he can’t make you look silly in practice. I’m thankful for that too, because we go up against a lot of guys that are talented, but Jerry’s special, for sure. I think it’s going to be a big and great year for him.”