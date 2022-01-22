Broncos News: Jonathan Gannon Knocked Interview Out of the Park

There are many names in the mix to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, as the organization interviewed ten different candidates.

The early buzz was that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett appeared to be the frontrunners, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

The search has predictable names (Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) and surprises (Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy). The early buzz is those first two names are primary candidates, especially Quinn. And the team has done a lot of research/work on Hackett.

Over the course of the week, the Quinn to Denver buzz has picked up more steam, but a surprising candidate may have emerged. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon knocked his interviews with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans “out of the park”.

The Broncos completed their interview with Gannon on Wednesday, January 19.

Jonathan Gannon Appears to Be a Serious Candidate for a Few Head Coaching Jobs

As I previously stated, Gannon made a big impression in his interviews with the Broncos, Texans, and Vikings, and he appears to be a serious contender for all three jobs.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado stated that Gannon is a hot name right now.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Texans are working to schedule a second interview with Gannon.

In a recent article, Dan Graziano of ESPN called Gannon “one of the hottest names out there”:

One of the hottest names out there is that of Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who I’m told made a very strong impression in his interview with the Texans and is considered by some in that building to be the current front-runner for the job.

Graziano noted that teams viewed Gannon as a strong leader:

The 39-year-old Gannon is impressing people in ways that make teams look at him as a strong overall leader.

Jonathan Gannon’s Coaching Background

Gannon has spent one season as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. Under Gannon, the Eagles’ defense ranked 10th in yards and 18th in scoring.

Prior to arriving in Philadelphia, he served as the cornerbacks coach of the Indianapolis Colts for three years, and he was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Vikings for four years.

Eagles’ linebacker T.J. Edwards spoke highly of Gannon’s football IQ:

JG, man, that’s my guy. I think, just in terms of his football IQ and how he views the game is so interesting, to just have conversations about how he sees certain things fitting.

Edwards also said Gannon has a lot of respect within the Eagles’ organization: