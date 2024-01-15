Polarizing 3rd-Year Starter Floated as Broncos’ Best Starting QB Option in 2024

Following the miscalculated trade for Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos should be hesitant before making another blockbuster quarterback trade.

Travis Wakeman of Predominantly Orange seemed unfazed as he ranked Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields as Denver’s best starting quarterback option in 2024.

“Fields has not played bad for a Bears team that lacks overall talent,” Wakeman wrote in his article published January 14. “He does turn the ball over a bit too much but he is capable of making huge plays, particularly with his feet. Basically, all of the things that Josh Allen gets credited for. For me, Fields is the best running quarterback in the league, even ahead of Lamar Jackson, as of right now.”

The Broncos got a front-row seat in watching Fields during a Week 4 win at Soldier Field. Fields completed his first 16 passes and had his first career 300-yard passing game in the 31-28 loss to Denver.

Wakeman understands the cost of such a move but believes the long-term payoff would be worth it for the Broncos.

“The Broncos would almost certainly have to part with their first-round pick plus other picks or players, but it’s a move that could change the direction of the franchise and be the positive change that the team has been in search of for close to a decade,” Wakeman wrote.

Questions Galore in Chicago Could Send Justin Fields Packing This Offseason

With the Bears in line to pick atop the 2024 NFL draft, what direction will the organization go at quarterback? How the team plans to address the Fields situation will be a question mark throughout the offseason.

Fields has been a polarizing figure in Chicago since he was selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The Ohio State product certainly has supporters among the fanbase.

According to a December 23 poll on the SB Nation site Windy City Gridiron, 70% of fans want Fields to return in 2024. The fans want him back, but do the Bears?

In light of his uncertain future, Fields delivered a possible goodbye message to fans after a Week 18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“That decision is not in my hands,” Fields said in his January 7 postgame interview. “All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it’s here or not, I have no regrets. … To the city of Chicago, love y’all. Appreciate the fans and the support from all the Bears, you know, and in case this is my last rodeo with y’all, appreciate y’all for everything.”

This will undoubtedly dominate the NFL airwaves entering the new league year. Could the Broncos realistically pounce on a prime opportunity and take a big swing in acquiring Fields?

George Paton Seemingly Has No Regrets in Passing Over Justin Fields

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, Paton had a tough choice to make at the ninth overall pick. Rather than draft Fields, the Broncos’ general manager selected cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

The move panned out okay, as Surtain was named a First-team All-Pro during the 2022 campaign. Fields is 10-28 through 38 starts in the Windy City and has taken an astonishing 135 sacks in three seasons.

Paton does not appear to have any regrets in passing over Fields. Heading into the offseason, he hopes the star defender will remain in Denver for the foreseeable future.

“We’re all big fans of Pat,” Paton said at his season-ending press conference on January 9. “I think Sean [Payton] said it. We’re going to have a big meeting in a couple weeks and go through the entire roster, Pat included. We want Pat here for a long time, but I’m not prepared to make any statements on anything moving forward.”