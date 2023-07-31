Broncos’ Kicking Competition Underway as Team Signs ‘Impressive’ Veteran

The Denver Broncos’ 2023 training camp is in full swing and the team is still making moves to sort out their roster.

KPRC’s Aaron Wilson reported on July 21 that veteran placekicker Brett Maher signed with the Broncos. Maher spent 2018 and 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2021, when he kicked under current Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider reported Payton and the team were happy about locking Maher up to the one-year, $1.08 deal, per Spotrac.

“We like his talent,” Payton said to Kosmider and other media members on July 26. “We were glad to be able to get him.”

Maher kicked for the Cowboys again last season, tying a career-high 29 field goal makes out of 32 attempts and going 50-for-53 on PATs. He is, however, widely remembered for missing four consecutive PATs during the Cowboys’ 31-14 playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

Despite that, Payton said Maher has shown that he can deliver when it matters.

“Obviously, he had a tough game,” Payton said per Kosmider. “But, shoot, when you look at the body of work, it’s been pretty impressive.”

Broncos’ Kicking Competition Begins

Despite his recent signing, Maher isn’t the only kicker on the Broncos. He now joins Elliott Fry as the second placekicker on Denver’s roster.

While Maher has kicked 94-for-116 on field goal attempts in 54 career games, Fry is 5-for-6 in just three contests.

Maher’s pro experience and Saints stint might seem to give him the advantage, but the timing in which each kicker signed is notable. Although each player attended the same May minicamp tryout at Denver’s practice facility, Fry agreed to a deal immediately afterward, while Maher’s signing happened two months later.

The Broncos have kept their kicking options open since May, when they released second-all-time scoring leader Brandon McManus. McManus has since signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DenverSports.com’s Andrew Mason said that Maher’s near-90% kicking accuracy each of the past two regular seasons gives him an edge to potentially win Denver’s kicking job.

“And now Payton and the Broncos hope that they’re getting the regular-season Maher,” Mason wrote in a July 26 story. “If that’s the case, they have an upgrade from McManus — if he can beat out Fry.”

Denver Makes a Corresponding Move

In order to make room for Maher on the roster, the Broncos waived quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who joined the team last December and competed throughout the off-season.

BroncosWire’s Jon Heath also reported that Denver had another open roster spot due to the indefinite gambling-related suspension of defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike. Because of that, the team signed wide receiver Nick Williams.

A former UNLV Runnin’ Rebel, Williams signed with the team earlier this off-season, was cut, then re-added for depth-related reasons. Depth could be a significant concern for the Broncos at wide receiver now entering August due to Tim Patrick’s Achilles injury and K.J. Hamler being waived with a non-football illness designation on July 31.

With the corresponding moves made official by the club, DenverBroncos.com lead writer Aric DiLalla reported on July 25 that Maher will wear No. 16 and Williams claimed No. 86 in the Orange and Blue.