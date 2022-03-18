Broncos Named as Landing Spot for Elite Offensive Tackle

The Denver Broncos are a potential landing spot for offensive tackle La’el Collins, according to Geoff Schwartz of Fox Sports.

I’m hearing Bengals and Broncos as possible spots for La’el Collins. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 17, 2022

Collins was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys.

The move saved the Cowboys $10 million in cap space.

The Cowboys’ decision to cut Collins was surprsing. The 28-year-old tackle played at an elite level last season. His PFF run block grade of 89.7 was the third-highest among offensive tackles behind only Trent Williams and Tyron Smith.

Collins’s combination of strength and speed make him an excellent run blocker. He has the quickness the move down the field with ease, and he absolutely destroys everything in his path:

Collins was impressive as a pass blocker, as well. He allowed only two sacks in 681 offensive snaps last season. In 2019, he allowed only two sacks in 1,000 offensive snaps.

The Broncos Signed OT Tom Compton

The Broncos have already added one offensive tackle in free agency. They signed veteran Tom Compton to a one-year deal.

OFFICIAL: We've signed T Tom Compton to a one-year deal. 📰 » https://t.co/dxUSvAWjeD pic.twitter.com/fUCROef2UF — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 17, 2022

Compton has bounced around the league. He has been on six different teams in the last seven years. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers, and he made seven starts.

Compton is a great run blocker. He actually had PFF’s fourth-highest run block grade among offensive tackles last season.

However, pass blocking is a concern for Compton. His PFF pass block grade ranked 50th out of 80 qualifying offensive tackles last season.

One thing Compton does bring to the table is versatility. He has started at both tackle and guard throughout his career.

Compton is a nice pickup, but he will not solve the team’s problems in pass protection.

In addition to Compton, the Broncos re-signed Calvin Anderson, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

It's $2.5 million total on one year for Anderson, so right there with $2.54M original round tender. #9sports https://t.co/QUY3p6BbYE — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2022

Anderson is expected to compete with Compton for the right tackle spot.

Anderson is an intriguing player. He has played 304 offensive snaps in his career, and he has not given up a single sack.

Like Compton, Anderson is a versatile piece. He can play both tackle spots.

At age 25, Anderson is the higher-upside option. He has been good in limited action; it makes sense to give him an opportunity to start this season.

Pass Blocking Needs to Be a Priority for the Broncos

Pass blocking needs to be a big priority for the Broncos this offseason. The Broncos’ offensive line allowed a pressure rate of 28.2% last season, which was the second-highest in the NFL.

In addition, the AFC West will be loaded with pass rushers next season. The Los Angeles Chargers will have Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, while the Las Vegas Raiders will have Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

As I previously mentioned, Compton is not a great pass blocker. Adding Collins would be a huge boost for the Broncos’ offense. Suddenly, the Broncos would have two talented offensive tackles in Collins and Garet Bolles, and Compton and Anderson are excellent depth pieces.