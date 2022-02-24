Broncos Named as Landing Spot for All-Pro Pass Rusher

The Denver Broncos are expected to pursue pass rushers this offseason. NFL Network’s James Palmer recently reported that the Broncos will look to get pass rushers any way they can.

They are going to look at pass rushers, and they are going to look at getting pass rushers in any way they can, whether that’s in free agency or the draft. They need a mismatch pass rusher opposite of Bradley Chubb.

There will be many intriguing options in free agency, including Von Miller and Haason Reddick. However, Arjun Menon of Pro Football Focus predicted the Broncos will sign Chandler Jones.

Jones is still a premier pass-rusher at this point in his career, but other facets of his game have dropped off. Though a reunion with the Cardinals could be in the mix, the two sides have failed to terms on an extension or new contract up to this point despite making an effort, which is why the Broncos are a viable landing spot. Denver is also expected to play the Staley 3-4 scheme after hiring Rams secondary coach Ejiro Evero, which fits Jones’ skill set.

Menon predicted Jones will sign a two-year deal worth $33.5 million. The Broncos are projected to have approximately $38 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. They could be able to sign Jones and still have cap space left over to address other needs on the roster.

Chandler Jones Is an Elite Pass Rusher

PFF ranks Jones as the fifth-best available free agent this offseason.

Jones has established himself as one of the most dynamic pass rushers in recent memory. He was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Excluding his injury-shortened 2020 season, Jones has recorded double-digit sacks in every season since 2015. He had a whopping 19.0 sacks in 2019.

Last season, Jones had 10.5 sacks and 36 pressures in 15 games. In addition, he forced six fumbles, which was the fourth-most in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Broncos Also Named as a Landing Spot for De’Vondre Campbell

In his article, Menon also predicted that the Broncos will sign inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Campbell revived his career in Green Bay even though he only signed his contract last June. He recorded an 86.0 PFF grade — a career-high and the second-highest linebacker grade in the NFL this year. He was particularly effective in the run game, notching an 82.0 run defense grade while also missing only two tackles. He’d make sense in Denver, as it still plans to run another version of Fangio’s “two-high defense.” Since he had his best season in that scheme, it’d make sense to play in that again

Inside linebacker is a big need for the Broncos this offseason; Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young are all set to become unrestricted free agents. Campbell was one of the best linebackers in the NFL last season.

Menon projects the Broncos to sign Campbell to a two-year deal worth $18 million.