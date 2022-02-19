Broncos Considered Landing Spot for Ex-No. 2 Overall Pick QB

The Denver Broncos could look to an unlikely face as their next quarterback.

As the Broncos enter a pivotal offseason, their top need is addressing the quarterback position. Teddy Bridgewater served as the team’s starter for the 2021 season and probably won’t return as he enters free agency.

Drew Lock had an opportunity to show he still deserved a chance at being the Broncos’ franchise quarterback during the last three games of the season. However, he failed to show much in those three starts, going winless while throwing just one touchdown.

So the Broncos will enter yet another offseason as they look for yet another new starting quarterback. While many observers believe the Broncos will make a run at the Green Bay Packers‘ Aaron Rodgers, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin proposes that Denver could be a favorite to land Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Aaron Rodgers is the dream, but a far-fetched one, considering his improved relationship with the Packers,” explains Benjamin. “Unless it’s Russell Wilson (also unlikely) or Deshaun Watson (who has a big off-field asterisk), would they rather pay for Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s maybe slightly safer than Teddy Bridgewater? With plenty of cap space, they could afford to pair Wentz with a rookie and give themselves multiple options after 2022.”

Why Broncos May Miss Out on Rodgers

Benjamin brings up a good point in that Rodgers may be a “far-fetched” scenario. While the Packers will face a dreadful salary cap situation in the offseason, they can still make moves to move in the right direction. Furthermore, Rodgers’ previously rocky relationship with Green Bay improved over the past season as the Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

A recent report also indicates that the Packers will do everything in their power to go all-in for their four-time MVP.

With Rodgers potentially off of the table, Wentz becomes a viable option for the Broncos. While Wentz could potentially be another one-and-done quarterback for Denver — the last thing that Broncos fans want — he could also prove to be more than that.

Perhaps most importantly, the Broncos could draft a new quarterback and develop him as Wentz starts the 2022 season.

Why Broncos Could Target Wentz

Wentz’s stock value isn’t too high after he failed to lead the Colts to a season finale victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars that would have clinched a playoff spot for Indianapolis. While it’s clear Wentz has his mental lapses in key moments at times, it’s undeniable he’s better than any quarterback the Broncos have had since Peyton Manning retired.

The 29-year-old Wentz threw 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions for an interception rate of 1.4%. For perspective on how impressive that is, Wentz’s INT rate was the third-lowest in the league, only behind Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

Wentz cut his turnovers down big time compared to the previous season — he threw a league-leading 15 interceptions in 2020 and had the second-most fumbles at 10 in just 12 games played — and proved to be an adequate game manager in the right environment.

Making matters even more appealing for the Broncos is the fact that Wentz isn’t owed any guaranteed money after the 2022 season. That means the Broncos would only be on the hook for Wentz’s $28 million cap hit for the 2022 season and he could be cut at no cost after that.

Wentz excelled behind a stellar running game led by Jonathan Taylor. While it remains to be seen if the Broncos decide to bring Melvin Gordon back, Denver had the top rushing duo in the league as both Gordon and Javonte Williams ran for 900-plus yards and ranked in the top 13 in rushing. They’re the only duo in the league to rank in the top 13 in rushing yards last season.

The veteran quarterback would also be flanked by rising young offensive talent in Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy. He’d also have his blindside protected by Garrett Bolles, a Second-Team All-Pro selection during the 2020 season.

That’s not even mentioning the support of the Broncos’ No. 3-ranked defense.

There are definitely bigger names and more appealing options than Wentz. But if the Broncos strike out on Rodgers or any of the other big-name quarterbacks, Denver could find a gem in Wentz.