Broncos Considered Potential Destination for Super Bowl-Winning QB

The Denver Broncos could target a former Super Bowl MVP.

As noted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are a potential landing spot for the recently-released Nick Foles. The quarterback was released by the Chicago Bears on Sunday, May 1 and is now a free agent.

Fowles mentions how the Broncos are looking for a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson and why Foles potentially fits into that equation.

“The Denver Broncos are a team that should be on the market for a backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson,” says Fowler. “They want to strengthen that room after losing Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater this offseason.”

Broncos Lacking in Viable Backup Quarterbacks

It’s of no surprise that the Broncos would potentially have an interest in Foles considering his resume. He’s a former Super Bowl champion who has started for a number of teams — Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears — and actually brings a legit pedigree as a backup quarterback.

Foles has made 68 appearances and 56 starts — 29-27 record — during his career and has six postseason starts. He has 82 touchdowns to go against 43 interceptions for an 87.3 career quarterback rating.

At the current moment, the Broncos feature holdover Brett Rypien (with one career start) and free agent signee Josh Johnson as their backups. Rypien has made a career of being a fringe active roster/practice squad player for the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Johnson is very experienced, having spent the past 14 seasons in the league. However, he has started just nine games in those 14 seasons. Across 37 appearances and nine starts as a journeyman quarterback, Johnson holds career stats of 13 touchdowns versus 16 interceptions for a 70.7 quarterback rating.

The Broncos are lacking a viable backup quarterback, which makes Foles an ideal fit for the team.

Foles’ Other Potential Destinations

It’s unclear which team Foles favors at the current moment, but as Fowler mentioned, the Indianapolis Colts could be a possibility. Head coach Frank Reich serves as the head coach of the Colts and was Foles’ offensive coordinator in 2017, when they won the Super Bowl. Foles could be penciled in as Matt Ryan’s backup in Indianapolis.

Another potential landing spot Fowler mentions are the Jaguars. Foles previously signed a major deal with Jacksonville for four years, $88.1 million during the 2019 offseason. However, a shoulder injury resulted in Foles making just four starts with the team.

This time around, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson serves as the lead man for the Jaguars. Similar to the Reich situation, that connection could land Foles as a backup for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

We’ll see how serious the Broncos are when it comes to pursuing Foles. But if they are seeking to contend for a Super Bowl, a dependable backup quarterback is a necessity.

Wilson was slowed down due to a middle finger injury that required surgery and was sidelined for three games last season. If a similar scenario occurs this season, the Broncos need to prepare themselves for a worst-case scenario.

That can be accomplished by signing an experienced backup in Foles.