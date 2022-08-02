Legendary Athlete Joins Broncos Ownership Group: Report

The Denver Broncos have added another big name to their ownership group.

On August 2, it was announced that Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership group. Hamilton is a Formula 1 legend. He has seven World Drivers’ Championship titles. He also holds the records for the most all-time wins (103) and the most podium finishes (188).

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group released this statement on Hamilton’s addition:

“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

The Broncos ownership group now includes Hamilton, Condoleezza Rice, and Mellody Hobson.

Broncos: Tom Brady Praises Hamilton

Hamilton is one of the most accomplished athletes in the world today, and he is well-respected among his peers.

In May, Tom Brady spoke highly of Hamilton during an interview with Sky Sports.

“We have scoreboards,” Brady said. “We get to see every week how we did. And every week we get to dig deep on our personalities, on our relationships, and they just hone your skills. Lewis has done that all over the world. Look at F1, what they want to do, on a global scale. I think we try to do that with the people we affect. That’s the bonus, that’s the payoff in sports.”

Shortly after, Hamilton was photographed alongside Brady, Michael Jordan, and David Beckham.

Hamilton also has a friendship with Odell Beckham Jr. In 2020, Hamilton called Beckham an “incredible talent” with a “bright future” per ESPN’s Nate Saunders.

“He’s an incredible talent, and he’s still young,” Hamitlon. said “I think he’s got such a bright future. What he’s done already with his new team has been impressive. I think what’s really, really important — and I’ve not done my ACL before — but what I think I know about recovering is to never rush those things, just focus on healing so you can be even stronger. He’s already a machine.”

Broncos: Montrell Washingon is Getting First-Team Reps

Rookie Montrell Washington is expected to serve as the Broncos’ return specialist this season, but he could be in store for a significant role on offense. According to team reporter Ellie Kinney, Washington has gotten the opportunity to practice with Russell Wilson and the first-string players.

Washington spoke about the opportuntiy.

“I’m just growing from it, to be honest,” Washington said per Kinney. “Still learning, trying to take everything in from Tim [Patrick], Court [Courtland Sutton], [Jerry] Jeudy, even KJ [Hamler], those guys, just trying to learn as much as possible. Just glad I was able to get in with the ones and make a couple plays, so coaches can see, those guys can see, hopefully just gaining that trust from the vets to show them that if my number is called, I can make those plays.”