Broncos Will Look To Get Pass Rushers in ‘Any Way They Can’: Report

The Denver Broncos will aggressively pursue pass rushers this offseason. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Broncos will look to get pass rushers in “any way they can”.

They are going to look at pass rushers, and they are going to look at getting pass rushers in any way they can, whether that’s in free agency or the draft. They need a mismatch pass rusher opposite of Bradley Chubb.

Chubb was, once, one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL. He had 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018. However, he has struggled with injuries, and it has hindered his performance.

In 2021, Chubb had zero sacks in seven games. Fortunately, things seem to be trending upward for Chubb; he stated that he is fully healthy heading into this offseason.

This offseason is probably my first time since my rookie year I’m coming out fully healthy going into the offseason, so I’m so excited about that, and I’m so excited to just put my head down and work.

The Broncos’ defense was excellent last season allowing the third-fewest points per game in the NFL. However, they did not get a lot of production from their pass rush. A healthy Chubb and a free agent addition could elevate this defense to an even higher level.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

The Broncos’ Options in Free Agency

The Broncos are projected to have $39 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

This year’s free-agent class will include some talented pass rushers. The best options on the board will be Haason Reddick, Chandler Jones, and Von Miller.

Reddick is the best long-term option. He is only 27-years-old, and he is coming off consecutive double-digit sack seasons.

Jones has been one of the most impactful defensive players over the past five years. He led the league with 17 sacks in 2017, and he had 19 sacks in 2019. Last season, he had 10.5 sacks and 36 pressures in 15 games.

Miller had 4.5 sacks in seven games with the Broncos last season. After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, he recorded five sacks in eight games.

In addition, Miller was PFF’s third-highest-graded edge defender last season.

Reddick, Jones, and Miller will all command large contracts on the open market, but the Broncos should have enough cap space to make competitive offers. If the Broncos do not make a blockbuster trade for a quarterback, it would be wise to target any of these three defenders.

The Broncos’ Options in the NFL Draft

If the Broncos do not land a pass rusher in free agency, they will have some options in the 2022 NFL draft. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchison and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely be off the board before the ninth overall pick, but Purdue’s George Karlaftis should still be available.

Last season, Karlaftis earned a PFF pass rush grade of 90.6. He was dominant against #2 Iowa posting a sack and 12 pressures.

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto is a name to watch in the second round. Bonitto has recorded eight sacks in each of the last two seasons for the Sooners.