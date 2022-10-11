Broncos Make Several Roster Moves This Week

After a tough first five weeks of the NFL season, the Denver Broncos are searching for any sign of forward momentum. To begin the week, the Broncos had the most players in the league on the injured reserve list. And, by far, the most money being spent on players on the IR.

In other words, it is a good time for an extra couple of days off as Denver will take an extra four days this week to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, going from a dreadful Thursday loss to the Indianapolis Colts to a Monday nighter. It also gives the coaches an extra stretch to evaluate some new talent, make adjustments to the practice squad and observe a competition for a newly needed long-snapper.

Three Broncos Return From The Injured Reserve List This Week

There have been few reasons to smile in Broncos Country lately, but it was tough to not crack one seeing free safety Justin Simmons mouthing the words, “I’m so happy!” while returning to practice Tuesday.

Simmons missed four games after sustaining a thigh injury in Week 1. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said this week he expects the safety to return to action against the Chargers.

Also returning from the lengthy injured reserve list are tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Both are expected to be available for their first games of the season Monday night.

Ojemudia played in 16 games during his 2020 rookie year, but was also plagued by injury last season, playing in just two contests. Dulcich was Denver’s third-round draft choice this year out of UCLA. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters this week he’s anxious to see him in action for the first time soon. “From his college tape, he was a very electric player, [He] was able to separate down the field, stretch the field. He did some really good things for us as we were here in OTA’s and a little bit of training camp.”

Practice Squad Movement This Week

On Monday, the Broncos announced they were promoting a familiar name, Kendall Hinton, back to the active roster. Hinton has bounced between the 53-man roster and the practice squad a few times, but did see action in 16 games last year. He caught 15 passes for 175 yards and scored one touchdown.

Also on Monday, former Utah Ute and BYU Cougar linebacker Harvey Langi and former Colt and Packer tight end Dominique Dafney were added to the practice squad. On Tuesday, the team signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson the practice squad. Benson played in eight games for Detroit last year, catching ten passes.

Denver also added long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to the practice squad Tuesday. Fraboni will enter a long-snapper competition since starter Jacob Bobbenmoyer will need surgery to repair a thumb fracture. Bobbenmoyer is expected to miss up to six weeks. Fraboni will compete with former Colt, Cowboy and Packer long-snapper Joe Fortunato for the temporary starting job. Both Fortuanto and Faboni were selected by Denver coaches after they watched a group of long snappers try out for the opportunity to earn a spot.