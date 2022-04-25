Broncos Meeting With Ex-Jets Starting CB: Report

The Denver Broncos will meet with cornerback Blessuan Austin, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

The Broncos need to add some depth at cornerback. Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and K’Waun Williams are locked in at the top of the depth chart, but Essang Bassey and Michael Ojemudia are the only other cornerbacks on the roster.

Austin Was a Starter for the Jets

The New York Jets selected Austin in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He had a solid rookie season. He appeared in seven games recording 25 combined tackles, four passes defended, and a forced fumble. He also posted a PFF grade of 71.4.

In 2020, Austin started 10 games. He was a good run defender earning a PFF run defense grade of 70.9.

However, he was not as good in pass coverage. When targeted, Austin allowed a passer rating of 97.9, which was higher than the league average.

Surprisingly, the Jets waived Austin before the 2021 season. Austin subsequently signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

In Seattle, Austin played a smaller role. He appeared in 11 games, but he only logged one start. In addition, he played a career-low 149 defensive snaps.

He did become a contributor on special teams; he played a career-high 52 special teams snaps.

Despite having three years of NFL experience, Austin is still only 25 years, and he is still developing as a cornerback. He would be a good fourth or fifth option. Additionally, he should play a role on special teams.

Broncos Met With Safety Smoke Monday

In other defensive back news, the Broncos met with Auburn safety Smoke Monday, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

#Auburn DB Smoke Monday has met virtually with #Colts, #Broncos, #Bears, #Ravens, #Bengals and #Buccaneers, to name a few. Monday is one of the most physically imposing defensive backs in the 2022 #NFLDraft. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 20, 2022

In 2020, Monday had 73 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions, which included this 100-yard pick-six.

In 2021, Monday had 63 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception.

Monday plays with a lot of physicality, and he is always looking to make a big tackle.

However, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein actually listed Monday’s “big-game hunting” as a concern.

Two-year starter with a fierce field demeanor but limitations that could be a concern in the passing game. Monday’s an alpha with hitting always on his mind, but occasionally the big-game hunting will lead to missed tackles. He lacks top-end speed to stay connected for long periods of time and his instincts and play recognition can be spotty when processing. Monday should find a role as a force player near the line of scrimmage but his ceiling might be dictated by how a team decides to use him.

Zierlein did compare Monday to former Baltimore Ravens starter DeShon Elliott, which is a pretty good comparison, in my opinion. Elliott also plays with a lot of physicality, and as a sixth-round pick, he was somewhat overlooked as a draft prospect before developing into a quality starter.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected Monday to be a sixth-round pick in his latest mock draft.

Monday could be an option for the Broncos in the sixth round.