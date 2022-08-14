Broncos: Melvin Gordon Fires Back at False Report

On August 13, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III hilariously responded to a false report on Twitter.

KDVR’s Arran Andersen reported that Gordon was working out with a pad on his right foot.

Melvin Gordon working out with a pad on his right foot. The #Broncos RB is dealing with a foot contusion pic.twitter.com/TTpvfPRvsV — Arran Andersen (@arranandersen) August 13, 2022

Yes, there was an object near Gordon’s foot, but Andersen appears to have misidentified the object.

Gordon responded, “Hahaha that’s my cellphone sir…”.

Broncos: Gordon Is Dealing With a Foot Injury

Gordon has been sitting out of practice, as he has been dealing with a foot injury.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented on the injury.

“We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re just making sure he’s good,” Hackett said per team reporter Ellie Kinney. “He’s another one of those older guys. We want to make sure he’s primed and ready for the season.”

NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that the injury is not serious.

Looks like #broncos RB Melvin Gordon isn’t practicing either today via the #cowboys. Second straight day he’s missing with a foot issue. It’s not serious I’m told — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 11, 2022

The Broncos’ running back depth has been decimated by injuries over the past couple of weeks. Damarea Crockett suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Then, rookie Tyreik McAllister suffered a “significant” soft-tissue leg injury per Mike Klis of 9news.

Broncos also waive/injured RB Tyreik McAllister, who suffered significant soft-tissue leg injury in practice Tuesday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 10, 2022

McAllister was subsequently designated as waived/injured.

The Broncos have three quality options at running back in Gordon, Javonte Williams, and Mike Boone, but there is uncertainty behind them. The Broncos signed Max Borghi, Stevie Scott III, and JaQuan Hardy following the injuries, but none of those three players stood out during the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. On Saturday, the trio had a combined 15 carries for 43 rushing yards.

With the depth at other position groups (wide receiver, edge rusher), could the Broncos carry only three running backs on their initial 53-man roster?

Gordon Called Out ‘Trash Article’ in June

This is not the first time that Gordon has publicly called out a report. In June, The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler wrote an article criticizing Gordon’s self-awareness and general locker room presence.

“If Russell Wilson is serious about changing the Broncos’ culture, he can start with Melvin Gordon,” Keeler wrote. “It’s not talent. It’s perception. It’s Gordon’s self-awareness. And his sometimes curious lack thereof.”

According to Keeler, some people within the organization view Gordon as a “me-first, fumble-prone headache”.

“With No. 25, there’s not much footing left when it comes to finding middle ground. Depending on whom you ask, Gordon is either an underrated, strong, confident, misunderstood fantasy-league workhorse or a selfish, me-first, fumble-prone headache.”

Gordon responded to the article on The Jim Rome Show.

“That pissed me off. I couldn’t care less about the fumbles or all that other jazz that they was talking about,” Gordon said. “What kind of irritated me was the bad teammate part. Like, I’ve never had a teammate – ever – since high school, since little league, ever tell me that I was a bad teammate.”

Gordon said that he prides himself on being a good teammate.

“So, for them to say that, I guarantee you can ask any teammate that I’ve ever been with, and they’ll look stupid. So, that kind of bothered me a lot because that’s the first time I’ve ever heard that, and like I said, I take pride in being a good teammate, man.”