Broncos Met With Former Lacrosse Star: Report

The Denver Broncos conducted a top 30 visit with Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This is an interesting one: Former Maryland Lacrosse Tewaaraton winner Jared Bernhardt, who transferred to Ferris State and led them to the football D2 National Championship as a QB, had a top 30 visit with the Broncos yesterday. He’ll be a WR/KR in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

Although he played quarterback in college, Bernhardt is projected to be a wide receiver in the NFL.

Bernhardt Was an Elite Lacrosse Player

Bernhardt had an interesting college career. At the University of Maryland, he was one of the best lacrosse players in the country. In 2017, he led Maryland to the NCAA Championship. In 2021, he led the nation in points per game (6.19) and goals per game (4.44), and he won the Tewaaraton Award, which is awarded to the most outstanding lacrosse player in the country.

Bernhardt then transferred to Ferris State, where he played college football. Bernhardt had previously played quarterback at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, FL. 247Sports listed him as a two-star recruit. So, there was some expectation that he could perform well.

However, Bernhardt far exceeded expectations. He led Ferris State to their First DII National Championship in school history. At quarterback, Bernhardt’s mobility was impressive; he rushed for 26 touchdowns.

Bernhardt is without a doubt an elite athlete, but his role in the NFL is still unclear. At Maryland’s pro day, he performed wide receiver and defensive back drills. When asked about his position, Bernhardt told Ryan McFadden of The Baltimore Sun that he is “open to anything”.

Broncos Met With Cam Jurgens

Another prospect that the Broncos have shown interest in is Nebraska center Cam Jurgens. The Broncos held a top 30 visit with Jurgens, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Per source, Broncos held a top 30 visit this week with Nebraska C Cam Jurgens. He's 6-3, 290 and can move, a prerequisite for Hackett's blocking scheme. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 6, 2022

Jurgens has been solid throughout his career at Nebraska. Jurgens has allowed only one sack over the past three seasons per PFF.

Last season, he posted a career-high PFF grade of 71.4. He was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection, as well.

Jurgens is ranked 91st overall on ESPN’s draft rankings, and he is the second-highest ranked center.

The Broncos’ current starting center is Llyod Cushenberry. The Broncos selected Cushenberry in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Cushenberry’s performance has been lackluster over his first two seasons. As a rookie, he recorded a PFF grade of 40.5.

In 2021, Cushenberry allowed five sacks, which was tied for the most on the team. In addition, he also allowed 24 pressures, which was the second-most on the team.

Quinn Meinerz is another potential starter at center. Meinerz played guard last season, but he played center in college.

General manager George Paton mentioned that Meinerz could potentially play center. When speaking to Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post, Paton said that he believes Meinerz could be a “really good” center.

“He can be a really good guard. I wouldn’t limit him to guard; I think he could be a really good center. He has the size, he’s athletic and he’s really smart. We’ll see what the coaches think of this [offensive line] group, but I think we have some pieces.”

Meinerz could be the answer at center, but it would not hurt to add some depth.