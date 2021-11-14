Broncos Mixing old With the new vs. Eagles

When the Denver Broncos run out of the tunnel of Empower Field at Mile High Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, November 14, they’ll storm out wearing a very popular version of their uniforms.

Color Rush

The Broncos (5-4) will feature their all-orange Color Rush unis at home against the Eagles (3-6) in the Week 10 battle.

The Broncos have a 3-2 all-time record in Color Rush uniforms, and with an Eagles squad that is still trying to find its identity, a tick in the win column could be coming for the home team. Overall, Denver has had mixed results with alternate uniforms in recent seasons. The Broncos went 0-3 in alternates in 2020, but were 3-0 in alternates in 2019. They’ve already worn alternate blue jerseys once in 2020, losing 34-24, to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Later in the 2021 season, the Broncos will again wear the alternate blue uniforms when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular season finale, Week 18. Denver is scheduled to wear its primary orange jerseys with white pants for the team’s three other remaining home games in 2021.

The November 14 look will be all orange unis with a nod to the past, as they’ll use its existing blue helmets, but replace the current logo with the throwback ‘D’ logo.

Broncos Country may prefer the ‘D’ helmet look of John Elway-lore, considering there was a reason that powder-blue helmet and logo lasted for nearly 30 seasons (1968-1996). But if the Broncos were to go back to the look of the 1980’s Elway-led glory days, they’ll have to wait. The NFL’s new helmet rule won’t apply until 2022, so Denver will have to stick with the modified Color Rush helmet design for the 2021 season.

More Game day Changes

When the Broncos’ offense takes the field they’ll do so without its offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The veteran coach, who’s in the second season at the helm in Denver, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 12.

The team’s twitter page announced the news early afternoon of that day.

OC Pat Shurmur is expected to miss #PHIvsDEN due to COVID-19 protocols. 📰 » https://t.co/WIGCVT5MAu pic.twitter.com/GLjpXIbwob — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 12, 2021

Shurmur is the fifth coach or player on the Broncos to test positive since November 7. Quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, inside linebacker Justin Strnad, and guard/center Austin Schlottmann have also tested positive.

During the 2021 offseason, all NFL coaches were required to be vaccinated. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said during his November 12 media availability that each player who has tested positive, including guard Netane Muti, back on October 26, and tight end Noah Fant (November 2), were vaccinated.

If Shurmur can’t resume his duties against the Eagles, quarterbacks coach Mike Shula and running backs coach Curtis Modkins have previous coordinator experience, and offensive line coach Mike Munchak has head-coaching experience, so there’s enough coaching and play-calling experience to pick up the slack.

Fangio reasoned that should it come down to it, though, the coaching staff could “share” the play-calling duties.

“I’m not going to make it [the plan] known, but I know who it’s going to be,” said Fangio.

Fangio then added that Shula would be the one to relay the play calls to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Cornerback set to Make Season Debut

One guy who will be available when the Broncos take on the Eagles will be second-year cornerback Essang Bassey.

We've activated CB Essang Bassey from the Physically Unable to Perform list & elevated four players for #PHIvsDEN. 📰 » https://t.co/BoymR8Qbx8 pic.twitter.com/nZ6BNNCBkG — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2021

The Broncos’ twitter account announced on November 13 that Bassey, who hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in December of 2020, has been boosted to the active roster.