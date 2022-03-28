George Paton: Broncos Could Trade Up in NFL Draft

At the NFL’s Annual League Meeting, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton spoke about the team’s plans for the upcoming NFL Draft. Interestingly, Paton said the Broncos could trade up.

“We still have nine picks. We’ll focus more on the 64[th-overall pick]. We could also trade up, because we do have the ammo to still trade up. It doesn’t really change our process for the draft.”

Currently, the Broncos’ highest draft pick is the 64th overall pick, but they could absolutely move up. As Paton mentioned, the Broncos have nine total picks, including two third-round and two fourth-round picks. If Paton wanted, he could package the 64th pick with a third-round pick and move up in the second round.

In addition, Paton said that he believes this year’s draft class is strong.

“I like the corner class, the offensive tackle class. People have knocked the draft — I do think it’s a strong draft, especially in the middle where we’re picking.”

Broncos to Meet With OT Prospect

Well, who could the Broncos target in a potential trade-up? There is one prospect that stands out.

According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos will meet with Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas.

Right now, Lucas is ranked 48th on ESPN’s big board.

The Broncos invested in the offensive tackle position in free agency with the additions of Billy Turner and Tom Compton. Nevertheless, Turner is 30 years old, and Compton is 32 years old. Furthermore, neither of those players is elite.

Lucas is viewed by many draft experts as a developmental prospect. Pro Football Focus said Lucas will not start right away.

Lucas has the physical traits of a starting tackle in the NFL, but he won’t start right away.

The Broncos can afford to be patient with Lucas. With Turner and Compton on the roster, there is no pressure for Lucas to start right away.

The team can allow Lucas to develop, then enter him into the starting lineup in a year or two.

Broncos Are Interested In an LSU CB

Speaking of the cornerback class, the Broncos have already have shown interest in one cornerback prospect, LSU’s Cordale Flott.

According to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, the Broncos have requested a private meeting with Flott.

Last season, Flott recorded 40 total tackles, three passes defended, and one interception in 11 games.

At LSU, Flott was primarily utilized in the slot. The Broncos recently signed K’Waun Williams as their new slot cornerback.

Williams is a good veteran, but Williams has never played a full season in his career. Over the past two seasons, Williams has missed a total of 11 games. So, adding some depth behind Williams would be a wise move.

Pro Football Focus ranks Flott 109th overall on their big board.

Flott is receiving a lot of predraft interest. According to Kaye, the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Giants have all requested to meet with Flott.