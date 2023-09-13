Broncos Offensive Line Earns Strong PFF Ranking Ahead of Week 2

The Denver Broncos saw a promising performance from their revamped offensive line despite losing in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

On September 13, Pro Football Focus ranked the offensive lines of all 32 teams and had Denver slotted at No. 10 ahead of Week 2. The Broncos were ranked just behind the Indianapolis Colts.

Denver revamped their offensive line in the offseason with the free agent signings of LG Ben Powers and RT Mike McGlinchey. PFF senior analyst Zoltán Buday noted McGlinchey’s struggles in his first game with the Broncos.

“While Denver’s offensive line allowed just nine pressures against the Raiders, big free agent signing Mike McGlinchey was responsible for seven. He earned his lowest single-game pass-blocking grade (40.2) since Week 16 of the 2020 season,” wrote Buday.

On the positive side, Buday praised University of Wisconsin-Whitewater product Quinn Meinerz for his outstanding play in the opener.

“Third-year right guard Quinn Meinerz played the best game in his career, as he earned an 87.8 PFF grade, which ranked fourth among all offensive linemen in Week 1,” wrote Buday.

Buday also listed left tackle Garett Bolles as his best player on the line heading into Denver’s second game against the Washington Commanders. In Week 1, Bolles played his first game since suffering a broken leg on October 10, 2022 and allowed one pressure on 42 dropbacks.

The Broncos gave up only two sacks to the Las Vegas Raiders in the opening week. Last season, quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked a career-high 55 times in 15 games.

Patrick Surtain II Makes List of Top Defensive Backs

Surtain continues solidifying his status as one of the most elite cornerbacks in the NFL.

NFL Network analyst Jason McCourty praised Surtain’s performance in Week 1 opposite fellow All-Pro Davante Adams during a Good Morning Football segment on September 12.

“When you get matched up against the best, you get the opportunity to earn your right to say, ‘I am one of the best DB’s,’ and that was Surtain matched up with Davante Adams,” McCourty said during the segment.

According to Next Gen Stats, Surtain allowed just two receptions for 11 yards on five targets to Adams as the nearest defender in the opener. Surtain was suffocating in coverage the entire afternoon.

Patrick Surtain II in Week 1: 🔒 82.5 coverage grade

🔒 2 catches allowed (16 yards)

🔒 3 forced incompletions (T-1st)

🔒 48.8 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/kPBuiMQ9Nl — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2023

Surtain foiled more than just Adams and the Raiders in the opener.

“He was just ruining fantasy owners’ days,” McCourty said. “I had Davante Adams [and] I only needed 10 points, but he wasn’t getting anything when Surtain was lining up across from him.”

Broncos Old Divisional Foe Returns to Denver

Week 2 against the Commanders will mark the return of a familiar face to the Mile High City.

In the offseason, former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy left the confines of the AFC West to lead Washington’s offense. The results in Bieniemy’s first game without Patrick Mahomes at his disposal were spotty at best.

Second-year quarterback Sam Howell completed 19-of-31 passes for a touchdown and an interception during a 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The growing pains were imminent as Howell was sacked six times while the offensive turned the ball over three times.

Despite the lackluster showing, progress, along with a little revenge might be on Bieniemy’s mind come September 17.

Bieniemy interviewed for Denver’s head coaching vacancy before the 2022 campaign but was passed over in favor of Nathaniel Hackett.