Justin Herbert Is Better Than Peyton Manning, Says Ex-Broncos Super Bowl Starter

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ryan Harris appeared on The D.A. Show on CBS Sports Radio.

In a surprising moment, Harris said that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is better than Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. Harris played with both Manning and Roethlisberger during his NFL career.

“Well, the AFC West, I think is really going to be led by the Los Angeles Chargers,” Harris said. “I mean, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen — and I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. This guy is unbelievable.”

Harris did not back away from the statement calling Herbert the best quarterback he’s ever seen.

“I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger and I’m telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen,” Harris continued. “It’s unbelievable what he does. It is something that’s only going to continue to increase and he’s got the most talented arm in the NFL.”

Taking Herbert Over Manning Is Absurd

Herbert has had a tremendous start to his NFL career. According to CBS Sports, Herbert ranks first in NFL history among quarterbacks in completions (839), passing yards (9,350), and passing touchdowns (69). He undoubtedly will remain one of the best quarterbacks in the league for years to come.

Nevertheless, placing Herbert over Peyton Manning is absurd, at this point. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. He has won five NFL MVP awards, which is the most all-time. He is third all-time in passing yards (71,940) and third all-time in passing touchdowns (539).

Not to mention, calling Herbert the best quarterback ever is also placing him ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, John Elway, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Dan Marino, Johnny Unitas, and many others.

Herbert has a lot to prove before he can enter the conversation with Manning or any other legendary quarterback. He still has not made his playoff debut. Individually, his accolades are limited to Offensive Rookie of the Year and one Pro Bowl selection.

Herbert has immense talent, and he has the potential to become a Hall of Famer one day. However, it is far too soon to regard him as an all-time great.

Broncos: Harris Was a Super Bowl Starter

Harris was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft. He played four seasons for the franchise; he appeared in 46 games and made 34 starts.

Harris then went to the Houston Texans. After spending two seasons in Houston, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his lone season with the Chiefs, Harris made 15 starts, and he had a PFF grade of 70.1.

In 2015, Harris returned to the Broncos signing a one-year deal. During the regular season, he started all 16 games and played a whopping 1,003 offensive snaps.

Harris was a starter in Super Bowl 50, and he played every offensive snap.

In the offseason, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris played four games for the Steelers. He announced his retirement in 2017.