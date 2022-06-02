Broncos Could Pull Off ‘Potential Trade’ for Ex-Player, Says Analyst

The Denver Broncos could pull off a trade for one of their former notable players.

While discussing potential post-June 1 cut and trade candidates, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus detailed that the Broncos could be a potential trade destination for Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. Wolfe spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Broncos from 2012 until 2019.

Spielberger argues that the Broncos could look to fortify their defensive line after losing starting defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

“The Denver Broncos, who drafted Wolfe back in 2012, traded interior defender Shelby Harris to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson blockbuster and could perhaps look to fortify the depth chart with a reunion,” says Spielberger. “Many teams would benefit from Wolfe’s addition as a 3-to-5 technique who has consistently played at a very high level throughout his career.”

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Wolfe Considered Elite Run-Stuffer When Healthy

Wolfe missed the entire 2021 season due to hip and back injuries. Prior to that, Wolfe played 14 games for the Ravens during the 2020 season and notched a career-high 51 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, the 32-year-old defensive end Wolfe posted a 70.8 defensive grade and an 85.3 run defensive grade during the 2020 season. Among players with at least 100 defensive snaps, Wolfe ranked 40th among all defensive ends in defensive grade and third in run defensive grade.

By comparison, Harris — considered the Broncos’ top run-stuffer in recent seasons — posted a 61.3 defensive grade and a 62.3 run defensive grade last season. At Harris’ best, the 31-year-old once posted a 79.5 run defensive grade with the Broncos back in 2017.

In other words, when Wolfe is healthy, he’s not only an elite run-stopping lineman, he’s a better run-stuffer than the guy he would be replacing.

Despite his recent elite play, Wolfe’s days with the Ravens could be numbered. The Ravens can’t save any money by cutting Wolfe, so the best — and only route — is to trade Wolfe. If Baltimore trades the veteran defensive end, they could save $2 million and only have $1.8 million in dead cap charges for the 2022 season.

While the savings seem minimal, Wolfe’s recent injury history combined with the fact that Baltimore has stacked up on defensive linemen this offseason could lead to his departure, as Spielberger notes.

“The Ravens’ moves this offseason suggest they’re at least preparing for the idea of a roster without Wolfe, bringing back two former interior defenders,” says Spielberger. “The Ravens first signed nose tackle Michael Pierce after his release from the Minnesota Vikings, and they more recently agreed to terms with Brent Urban. Add in Baltimore’s selection of Connecticut nose tackle Travis Jones in the third round of this year’s draft, and the depth chart is quite full of run-stuffers.”

Why Wolfe Makes Sense for Broncos

If the Broncos re-acquire Wolfe, he would represent an immediate an upgrade over a couple of their current projected starting linemen. Dre’Mont Jones posted a 57.8 defensive grade and a 50.8 run defensive grade last season. Meanwhile, projected starting defensive tackle Mike Purcell posted a 64.3 defensive grade and a 65.9 run defensive grade last season.

While a potential deal for Wolfe comes at a risk, he could be acquired for a low-level prospect or a later-round draft pick considering he’s expendable for the Ravens entering the 2022 season.

This is definitely a potential trade that the Broncos should look into.