Broncos Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl DE

The Denver Broncos’ roster appears to be set, but they can still make a move. According to Spotrac, the Broncos still have $13.5 million in estimated cap space (top 51) available.

There are several talented veteran free agents still remaining on the free-agent market including Alexander Johnson, Duane Brown, and Julio Jones. However, a defensive lineman may be the best option.

The Broncos Are the ‘Best Fit’ For Akiem Hicks

In a recent article, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports named the Broncos the best fit for free agent defensive end Akiem Hicks.

The Broncos drafted Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen on Day 3 of the draft, but Hicks would obviously immediately be one of the best defensive linemen on roster if Denver signed him. He may be 32 now, but Hicks can still be an effective player. I’ve been impressed with almost everything George Paton has done, and I think adding a veteran like Hicks could just be another example showing Denver is looking to win right now.

At his peak, Hicks was one of the most disruptive defensive ends in the game. In 2018, Hicks had 8.5 sacks and recorded an outstanding PFF run defense grade of 92.7. He was subsequently selected to the Pro Bowl.

At this point in his career, Hicks is not putting up big numbers, but he is still a very valuable player. He can lineup at virtually any position on the defensive line.

In 2020, he racked up 29 pressures in 15 games. Last season, he recorded an overall PFF grade of 72.3.

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia ranked Hicks as the 23rd-best free agent on the market this offseason, yet Hicks remains unsigned. Kapadia noted Hicks’ age and injury history as reasons for his concern.

When he’s on the field, Hicks has been a consistently disruptive interior defensive lineman who can make plays against the run and provide pass rush. But he has two things working against him. One, he’s 32 years old. And two, he’s missed 20 games over the past three seasons because of injuries. A contending team will likely still find Hicks attractive, given his production when healthy.

Hicks has not played a full season since 2018. Nevertheless, Hicks is still too talented to remain on the market much longer.

Hicks Would Boost the Broncos’ Defensive Line

The Broncos could use another veteran on the defensive line following the departure of Shelby Harris. The Broncos did select Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen on Day 3 of the draft, but I would not expect either of those players to play large roles as rookies.

Hicks would add another veteran option, and there would be little pressure on Uwazurike or Henningsen to contribute immediately.

With Russell Wilson now on the roster, the Broncos are in win-now mode, and Hicks would further boost their Super Bowl odds.

Hicks in tandem with free-agent acquisition D.J. Jones and 2019 third-round pick Dre’Mont Jones would form a formidable defensive line. At the right price, he could be a great value signing for the Broncos.