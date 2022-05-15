NFL Analyst: Broncos Should Pursue Versatile Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos could still make one more big splash this offseason.

On May 15, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine published an article listing one veteran free agent who could help each Super Bowl contender.

In it, Ballentine suggested that the Broncos pursue defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. He cited the loss of Shelby Harris and the limited pass-rushing production of D.J. Jones.

“The moment the Denver Broncos traded a treasure trove of draft picks and three players for Russell Wilson, they were officially in win-now mode. That means they should be aggressive in addressing areas they can improve. After losing Shelby Harris in the Wilson trade, they acquired defensive tackle D.J. Jones. That’s a start, but the interior of the line could still use some pop. Jones is a good run defender but only had two sacks and has never topped three in a season. Akiem Hicks had 3.5 and was limited to nine games last year.”

Ballentine is absolutely right. The Broncos are in win-now mode, and they need to capitalize on their open title window.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Hicks is a Versatile Defensive Lineman

In his prime, Hicks was one of the best all-around defensive linemen in the NFL. Hicks recorded seven or more sacks in three consecutive seasons (2016 to 2018). In 2018, Hicks had an impressive PFF run defense grade of 92.7.

At age 32, Hicks is no longer playing at that elite level. However, he is still a very good player.

Last season, he posted a PFF grade of 72.3. For perspective, only three of the Broncos’ projected defensive starters posted a higher PFF grade last season (Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell, and D.J. Jones).

Hicks’s versatility will be an asset for the Broncos, as well. Hicks can lineup at virtually any position on the defensive line.

Last season, Hicks played in nine games and logged 302 snaps on the defensive line. Let’s take a quick look at his snaps by position per PFF.

DLT (Defensive left tackle): 175

LE (Left end): 93

NT (Nose tackle): 15

DRT (Defensive right tackle): 7

LEO (Left end outside): 6

CBS Sports Previously Predicted the Broncos Would Sign Hicks

This is not the first time an NFL analyst has linked the Broncos to Hicks. On May 1, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports predicted that the Broncos would sign Hicks.

“The Broncos drafted Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen on Day 3 of the draft, but Hicks would obviously immediately be one of the best defensive linemen on roster if Denver signed him. He may be 32 now, but Hicks can still be an effective player. I’ve been impressed with almost everything George Paton has done, and I think adding a veteran like Hicks could just be another example showing Denver is looking to win right now.”

The Broncos did not target a defensive lineman early in the draft. Instead, they selected Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen on Day 3.

Hicks would give the Broncos’ defense an immediate boost. At the right price, he would be an excellent addition.