Former Broncos QB Signs With Chiefs: Report

The Denver Broncos made a big splash in free agency, yesterday, re-signing running back Melvin Gordon III to a one-year deal. However, it has been reported that another “Gordon” will be leaving Denver.

On Wednesday, April 27, quarterback Anthony Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to his agent Steve Caric.

The Broncos signed Gordon to the practice squad on December 21, where he remained until the end of the season. Following the addition of veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, Gordon seemed like a longshot to return, as the Broncos currently have three quarterbacks on their roster: Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, and Johnson.

This will be Gordon’s second stint with the Chiefs. Prior to joining the Broncos’ practice squad, Gordon spent seven months with the Chiefs.

Gordon Was Extremely Productive at Washington State

In college, Gordon was a prolific passer. He threw for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns at the City College of San Francisco in 2015. He then transferred to Washington State, where he backed up quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Gordon took over as the starter in 2019, and he instantly became one of the most impactful players in college football. Gordon was second in the FBS in both passing yards (5,579) and passing touchdowns (48) trailing only Joe Burrow.

Despite his statistical production, Gordon went undrafted in 2020. There were concerns about his arm strength.

Additionally, college quarterbacks have typically had huge statistical seasons playing in Mike Leach’s offense over the years (Graham Harrell, Minshew, Luke Falk), so Gordon’s numbers alone did not sway front offices to select him.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein summed up those concerns in his draft profile.

The latest gunslinger from Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” produced gaudy numbers in just a single season as starter. Comparisons to Gardner Minshew come up short, however, as Gordon lacks Minshew’s field awareness and decisiveness in reading coverages. He throws with touch but doesn’t have the arm strength or eye discipline to keep NFL coverages from closing his throwing windows. With just 14 collegiate starts, Gordon hasn’t played enough chess against defensive coordinators and may need time on a practice squad to continue his development and avoid the “system quarterback” label.

He was signed by the Seattle Seahawks following the draft. However, he was waived four months later.

Gordon will look to compete with veteran Chad Henne and Shane Buechele for the backup quarterback spot in Kansas City.

Could the Broncos Draft a QB?

The Broncos will be armed with nine selections in the upcoming NFL draft. In a deep quarterback class, could the Broncos select a signal-caller?

With Russell Wilson on the roster, the team will likely not waste a Day 2 pick on a quarterback, but in the sixth or seventh round, it makes some sense.

There is no reason to believe that Rypien or Johnson has the backup quarterback spot “locked up”.

The Broncos had previously shown interest in Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby.

QB Kaleb Eleby confirmed he has met with the #Broncos. Said the meeting “went well”…with a smile. @KOAColorado #NFLCombine — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 2, 2022

Eleby is a name to watch on Day 3.