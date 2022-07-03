Ex-Broncos QB Drew Lock Gets Dragged in Viral Twitter Exchange

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is catching strays.

On July 2, the SportsCenter Twitter account posted a tennis highlight. A Twitter account with the handle @seahawksfan2314 replied “Not a sport”.

Well, the official U.S. Open Tennis account took offense to that comment and replied “not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB”.

The confrontation did not end there, as @seahawksfan2314 replied “Ratio + ur event is poverty”. The U.S. Open Tennis account responded with an image of Chris Simms’ quarterback rankings in which Lock is ranked as the 40th-best quarterback in the NFL.

“Geno smith is our starter most likely pal, and great we still have a talented roster and are drafting cj stroud next year but go on,” replied @seahawksfan2314.

Twitter Reacts

The exchange went viral, as the U.S. Open’s initial reply received over 68,000 likes as of writing. Many users shared their reactions.

“I have made a lot of mistakes in my life but none of them have led me down a path where I am trying to defend Geno Smith from the US Open Twitter account,” said Bleacher Report’s Adam Herman.

Even Lock’s new teammate wide receiver DK Metcalf responded.

“Aight Chill we get the point @usopen,” Metcalf wrote.

The U.S. Open account took another shot at Lock, when replying to a screenshot of their original post. The account wrote, “unlike seahawks qbs to open receivers, we don’t miss”.

Lock Has a Great Opportunity in Seattle

Lock was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He started five games as a rookie, and he flashed upside throwing for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In 2020, Lock got an opportunity to be the starting quarterback, but he struggled with turnovers. Lock threw 15 interceptions, which was tied for the most in the NFL. In addition, he fumbled eight times.

Last season, Lock appeared in six games and made three starts. He recorded 787 passing yards, four total touchdowns, two interceptions, and two fumbles.

Overall, the Broncos had an 8-13 record with Lock as the starter.

Lock was unable to capitalize on his opportunites to become the Broncos’ starting quarterback, and he was subsequently traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson deal in early March.

In Seattle, Lock will try to turn things around. He is still only 25 years old, and his only competition for the starting job is veteran Geno Smith.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that the organization values Lock.

On Sports Radio KJR, Carroll made a bold statement saying that Lock would have been the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

“I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said.

Hopefully, Lock can make the most out of his latest opportunity.