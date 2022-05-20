QB Linked to Broncos Joins USFL: Report

Undrafted rookie quarterback Eric Barriere Jr. was a tryout player for the Denver Broncos during rookie minicamp.

The young quarterback carries a lot of upside. At Eastern Washington, Barriere was one of the most productive players in the entire country.

He recorded the second-most passing touchdowns in the FCS (46) last season. In addition, Barriere showcased his mobility throughout his college career recording 21 total rushing touchdowns.

Barriere won the Walter Payton Award in 2021, which is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Recent Walton Payton Award winners include Trey Lance, Cooper Kupp, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Despite being a tryout player, it was easy to project Barriere having a future with the franchise. Currently, the Broncos only have three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster (Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, Josh Johnson), and Barriere has a higher ceiling than Rypien and the 36-year-old Johnson.

Surprisingly, Barriere left rookie minicamp without a deal.

Now, Barriere will get another opportunity to prove himself on the field, as he has signed with the Michigan Panthers in the USFL, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Roster Updates: Free Agent Signings:

• QB Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington Transferred to active roster:

• CB Dominique Martin

• CB Jalin Burrell

• OT Syrus Tuitele

• TE Marcus Baugh — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 20, 2022

Shea Patterson and Former Broncos 1st Round Pick Paxton Lynch Have Struggled For the Panthers

The Panthers have gotten off to a rocky 1-4 start this season, and quarterback play has been a key part of that. The Panthers are last in the USFL in passing yards.

In the offseason, the Panthers prioritized the quarterback position. They selected former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson with the first overall pick in the USFL draft. In addition, they also drafted former Broncos’ first-round pick Paxton Lynch as a backup option.

Unfortunately, those picks have not paid off. Across five games, Patterson has three passing touchdowns and four interceptions.

Meanwhile, Lynch has played sparingly, and when he has been on the field, he has not been impressive.

Lynch has appeared in three games completing five out of 13 passes for 24 yards and an interception. He is also now dealing with a lower leg injury.

The Panthers need to make a change at quarterback if they want to remain competitive, and Barriere was an excellent pickup at this point in the season.

If Barriere plays well for the Panthers, he could get another opportunity in the NFL.

Should the Broncos Sign Another QB?

It is somewhat surprising that the Broncos are carrying only three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster, right now. Johnson has proven himself to be a reliable veteran over the years, and Rypien has flashed potential. Still, neither of those players feel like locks to make the 53-man roster.

The Broncos have nothing to lose by signing a young quarterback like Barriere. If he excels in training camp and the preseason, he could win the backup job and develop into a quality player at the league’s most important position. If he underwhelms, they can simply waive him and go with Johnson or Rypien.

In a quarterback-driven league, the Broncos should explore all their options.