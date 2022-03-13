Broncos Re-Sign Versatile Offensive Weapon: Report

The Denver Broncos signed fullback/tight end Andrew Beck to a one-year extension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Broncos are extending restricted free-agent FB/TE Andrew Beck on a one-year deal, per his agent @RayHaija. Denver envisions Beck’s hybrid position-type having a role in its offense. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022

Beck was set to become a restricted free agent.

Beck Is Expected to Play a Larger Role on Offense

Beck is a versatile player. He plays fullback and tight end, and last season, he played 189 snaps on special teams, as well.

Beck’s role played a major factor in his decision. Beck played 230 offensive snaps as a rookie in 2019, but his playing time diminished over the past two seasons. Last season, Beck only 55 offensive snaps, and he did not receive a single target or carry.

In 2019, Beck was efficient with limited touches. He hauled in nine of his 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown.

According to Mike Klis of 9news, Beck expects to play a larger offensive role under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

FB Andrew Beck was to be RFA. Rather than an original round tender of $2.54M, Broncos and Beck worked a 1-year deal.

Beck figures to be used more in Hackett's West Coast offense. Beck: "I sure hope you're right. I've enjoyed my conversations with all the coaches. (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2022

Beck can make an impact as a run blocker. It would not be surprising to see Beck on the field more as a lead blocker for running back Javonte Williams.

With Noah Fant now in Seattle, Beck could see more snaps at tight end, as well.

Beck has made a big impact off the field. He received the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.

Broncos Will Not Tender KR/PR Diontae Spencer, G Austin Schlottmann

Shortly after the Beck news broke, Mike Klis of 9news reported that the Broncos will not tender return specialist Diontae Spencer or guard Austin Schlottmann.

Broncos are not tendering G Austin Schlottmann or returner Diontae Spencer, per sources. Spencer had two good years as returner for Broncos; struggled some last season as did special teams as a whole. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2022

Spencer struggled at times last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per kick return, which was well below the league-average of 22.2.

Kick returner is an under-the-radar need for the Broncos this offseason. As a team, the Broncos averaged 16.2 yards per kick return last season, which was last in the NFL.

They should have plenty of options in the NFL draft. However, they could always elect to sign a proven veteran. There are a couple of good options available on the free agent market.

Jakeem Grant has been named a second-team All-Pro for the past two seasons as a returner. For his career, Grant averages 24.5 yards per kick return.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Grant is expected to have a “robust market” in free agency.

Chicago Bears All-Pro WR-return specialis-WR Jakeem Grant expected to have robust market as teams are emphasizing field position and players who are a threat to take it the distance, per NFL source. Grant broke Bears record with a 97-yard punt return last season against Green Bay — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 10, 2022

He could be a nice pickup for the Broncos.

Ray-Ray McCloud is another popular free agent option. McCloud led the NFL in total punt return yards last season.

Seven teams are interested in McCloud, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, Schlottmann was signed by the Broncos as undrafted free agent in 2018. He has appeared in 42 games and started seven games.

Schlottmann was underwhelming as a pass blocker over the past two seasons. In 2020, he allowed 16 pressures in 176 pass blocking snaps. In 2021, he allowed four pressures on 27 pass blocking snaps.

Overall, he had a PFF pass block grade of 26.3 this season. He graded out better as a run blocker. He had a PFF run block grade of 49.3.