Broncos Re-Sign Swing Tackle: Report

The Denver Broncos re-signed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Anderson is the Broncos’ second signing of the day. Earlier today, they reached a one-year deal with fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

The Broncos signed Anderson off the New York Jets‘ practice squad in October 2019. Anderson has appeared in 27 games for the Broncos over the past two seasons, and he has been a good depth piece.

Anderson has the ability to play both tackle spots for the Broncos. In 2020, he started one game at right tackle and one game at left tackle.

Anderson has been a reliable pass blocker, when he has been on the field. He had a PFF pass blocking grade of 79.5 last season. Anderson has played a total of 304 offensive snaps in his career, and he has not allowed a single sack.

At age 25, Anderson still has a good amount of potential.

Protecting Russell Wilson Is a Big Offseason Priority

Three writers from The Athletic (Michael-Shawn Dugar, Jayson Jenks, and Mike Sando) released an article detailing the fallout between the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson. According to the report, Wilson was frustrated with Seattle’s continued offensive line struggles, and he wanted more control over personnel decisions.

“I’m frustrated with getting hit too much,” Wilson told reporters the morning after the game. He cited the number of times he had been sacked in his career and suggested he should have more control over personnel.

Wilson’s frustration is understandable. He has been sacked 40 or more times in eight individual seasons, which is more than any other active NFL quarterback.

The Broncos’ offensive line was not great last season. They allowed the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL last season (28.2%).

Improving the offensive line needs to be a big offseason priority. Re-signing Anderson was a good first step.

The Broncos Tendered 3 Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Broncos have been active today. In addition to signing Anderson and Beck to extensions, the team tendered three exclusive rights free agents (quarterback Brett Rypien, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, and safety P.J. Locke), according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Per sources, Broncos have tendered Exclusive Rights Free Agents QB Brett Rypien, ILB Jonas Griffith, safety P.J. Locke. Typically minimum salaries. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2022

Rypien started one game for the Broncos in 2020. He completed 19 out of 31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in a victory over the Jets.

Drew Lock was sent to the Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade, and Teddy Bridgewater is a free agent. Therefore, Rypien has a clear path to be the backup quarterback right now.

The Broncos traded for Griffith last offseason. In his first season with the Broncos, Griffith had 46 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

Locke has played an extremely limited role on defense; he has played only 33 total defensive snaps in two seasons.

However, he has become a key contributor on special teams. Locke has played 690 snaps on special teams over the last two seasons.