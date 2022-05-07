Broncos Re-Sign Versatile TE: Report

On May 4, the Denver Broncos re-signed tight end Eric Saubert. The team officially announced the move on Twitter:

OFFICIAL: We’ve signed TE Eric Saubert to a one-year deal. Welcome back to #BroncosCountry! 📰 » https://t.co/0FZU1wH6lv pic.twitter.com/UzJh0FLreI — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 4, 2022

Saubert played in all 17 games for the Broncos last season; he recorded a total of eight receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Saubert was utilized primarily as a blocker last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Saubert was used as either a run blocker or pass blocker in 210 out of his 290 total offensive snaps last season. He was very effective in that role earning a PFF run blocking grade of 74.2 and a PFF pass blocking grade of 77.8.

Saubert was also a major special teams contributor. In 2021, he played 302 special teams snaps.

Saubert Is Excited to Be Back

Saubert was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent two years with the Falcons, then he was traded to the New England Patriots during the 2019 offseason. Surprisingly, Saubert did not make the Patriots’ 53-man roster, and he was released.

Saubert bounced around a little bit spending time with the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing a one-year deal with the Broncos last offseason.

Although Saubert is not the flashiest player, he proved to be a positive contributor in his role.

When speaking to Broncos team reporter Sydney Jones, Saubert said that he is excited to return to Denver.

“I mean, I’m excited. This is where I wanted to be all along. Glad we can get it done. I’m excited to get back to work.”

Saubert also spoke about getting the opportunity to play with quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I think just the name itself and his reputation speaks for itself. So, I’m excited to get back here with everybody, get back with the coaches, learn the offense, get to work.”

The Broncos Suddenly Have a Crowded TE Group

Tight end was a position the Broncos needed to address this offseason following the loss of Noah Fant, and they did just that adding Eric Tomlison and Greg Dulcich.

With the re-signing of Saubert, the Broncos’ tight end group is suddenly crowded, as the Broncos now have six tight ends on their roster: Albert Okwuegbunam, Dulcich, Tomlinson, Saubert, Andrew Beck, and Shaun Beyer.

Last season, four tight ends made the initial 53-man roster. So, who is in danger?

Albert Okwuegbunam will likely be the starter. Dulcich, a third-round pick, is a virtual lock to make the final roster. I would also expect Andrew Beck to be safe, as he plays a hybrid FB/TE role.

Beyer, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, seems to be on the outside looking in.

Another name to watch is free-agent acquisition Eric Tomlinson. Tomlinson plays a similar role to Saubert.

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens primarily utilized Tomlinson as a blocker; he was used as a blocker in 251 out of his 319 offensive snaps.

In addition, Saubert’s special teams contributions could give him an edge in a potential competition.