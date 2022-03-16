Broncos Re-Sign Inside Linebacker to 2-Year Deal: Report

The Denver Broncos re-signed inside linebacker Josey Jewell to a two-year deal, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Broncos have reached 2-year agreement with ILB Josey Jewell, per source. Josey is back. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 15, 2022

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the deal is worth $11 million over 2 years.

Jewell’s new average annual salary of $5.5 million is the 11th-highest among all inside linebackers in the NFL per Spotrac.

Since being drafted by the Broncos in 2018, Jewell has been a good, reliable inside linebacker, and his game has continually gotten better.

In 2019, he was an efficient run stopper; he had a PFF run defense grade of 88.5.

In 2020, he broke out statistically and made a career-high 113 combined tackles.

He was on his way to improving again in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury in his second game. Jewell recorded an overall PFF grade of 83.5; only two linebackers posted higher overall grades last season: Micah Parsons and De’Vondre Campbell.

The Broncos Wanted to Re-Sign Jewell Before Free Agency Began

It is no surprise that the front office reached an agreement with Jewell. He is a player that they clearly covet.

In fact, Klis reported on February 27 that the Broncos wanted to re-sign Jewell before free agency started. The Broncos met with Jewell’s agent at the NFL combine.

Among the players, the Broncos would like to sign back before he hits free agency: Josey Jewell. Sources say Broncos general manager George Paton and/or contract guru Rich Hurtado will meet with Jack Bechta, Jewell’s agent, during the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

Inside linebacker was a position of uncertainty for the Broncos entering this offseason, and they made two moves at the position now. They re-signed Jewell and tendered Jonas Griffith.

The Broncos still have a couple of decisions to make at the position, as Alexander Johnson and Kenny Young remain unrestricted free agents.

The Broncos’ Defense Has Immense Potential

Defense was not an issue for the Broncos last season. They allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL.

That success was largely due to the play of their secondary. Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the AFC, and Justin Simmons was a second-team All-Pro.

The two areas the Broncos could improve defensively were against the run and pressuring the quarterback. The Broncos were a middle of the pack run defense last season, as they allowed the 15th-fewest rushing yards in the NFL.

Well, they boosted their run defense with the signing of defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who led the league in run stop win rate.

As for the pass rush, the Broncos were 18th in the league in sacks in 2021. Well, the Broncos signed edge rusher Randy Gregory, who was the Broncos’ top target at edge rusher in free agency per Klis.

Randy Gregory was the Broncos' top pass rush target entering free agency. They got him. George Paton saw talent flying off the tape. Paton making some bold moves this offseason. Broncos all in on 2022. #9sports https://t.co/VW9F981DwM — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 15, 2022

In addition, edge rusher Bradley Chubb is now fully healthy.

The Broncos’ defense was already elite. With the additions of Jones and Gregory, the team’s defense has the potential to be the best in the NFL.