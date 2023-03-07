Broncos Wideout Floated as Trade Target for Jets to Pair With Aaron Rodgers

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton is reportedly on the trade block, and the Draft Network’s Justin Melo believes Denver’s No. 2 wideout during the 2022 season behind Jerry Jeudy could become a weapon for Aaron Rodgers should the Jets land the Green Bay quarterback.

According to Melo, New York will need to supply Rodgers with a help once he lands with the Jets this offseason. ” If (or when) the Jets acquire Rodgers, they’ll immediately find themselves within a one-to-two-year window of winning a Super Bowl,” Melo wrote. “That means general manager Joe Douglas must be as aggressive as possible while filling out Rodgers’ supporting cast.”

The presence of Nathaniel Hackett, who coached the Broncos in 2022 before being fired on December 26, as Jets offensive coordinator could help Sutton get up to speed quickly in a new offense says Melo. “New Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spent last season coaching Sutton in Denver,” he wrote. “Things didn’t work out between Hackett and the Broncos, but it’s worth acknowledging that the chemistry issues that existed between Hackett and Russell Wilson wouldn’t be an issue for Hackett and Rodgers, who already have a history of MVP-worthy success together.”

Courtland Sutton Pitched For Aaron Rodgers’ Current Team Too

Not only was Sutton pitched for Rodgers’ rumored next team, but the Broncos receiver was floated by Melo as a potential Packers acquisition as well. Interestingly enough, though, Melo only talked about the possibility of Sutton catching passes from Jordan Love in Green Bay.

Melo outlined how Love’s contract situation requires a resolution quickly to determine whether or not the 24-year-old wants to stay in Green Bay. “Love is entering a do-or-die contract season and receiving depth was an issue for the Packers throughout the 2022 campaign. A decision over Love’s fifth-year player option looms large.” Ultimately, he believes Sutton would be the kind of receiving option Love needs to thrive as a starter. “Acquiring Sutton would place Love in an advantageous position.”

One would think that if Rodgers didn’t end up getting dealt by the Packers, and perhaps they even decided to let Love try his hand as a starter elsewhere in 2023, Sutton would still be a trade option for Green Bay.

Broncos Receiver Tabbed For Homecoming With Cowboys

Pro Football Focus’ Justin Hier believes the former SMU Mustang Sutton could be a candidate to return to his home state to catch passes from Dak Prescott on the Cowboys. Hier prefaced his pitch for a homecoming for the Brenham product by breaking down the Cowboys’ underperforming receiving corps outside of CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard.

“I’m sure the team hopes veteran Michael Gallup will look improved another year removed from his torn ACL, but pushing all of the chips in on him and highly disappointing 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert would be foolish given the window currently open in Dallas,” Hier wrote. “The Cowboys need a reliable WR2 to take pressure off of Lamb, and they need it now.”

Because of that, Hier sees Sutton as an appropriate splash for Dallas. “We all know Jerry Jones likes to make splashes, and though a swing for Sutton wouldn’t be a massive cannonball, it’ll certainly make enough waves to get Cowboys fans more enthused about the state of the pass-catching corps.”