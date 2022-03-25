Broncos Reunite With Former Offensive Tackle: Report

The Denver Broncos have signed offensive tackle Billy Turner to a one-year deal, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Broncos have agreed with former Packer OL Billy Turner on one-year deal per source. There’s your right tackle. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 25, 2022

Turner is expected to compete with Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton for the starting right tackle position.

This will mark Turner’s second stint in Denver. He previously played for the Broncos from 2016 to 2018.

He played both right tackle and left guard for the Broncos. In 2018, Turner played 370 offensive snaps at right tackle and 448 offensive snaps at left guard.

Turner has spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he has been used primarily as a tackle. In fact, all of Turner’s 856 offensive snaps last season came at tackle.

In Denver, Turner will reunite with former Packers’ coaches Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Turner Had the Strongest Seasons of His Career with the Packers

Turner was a solid, versatile offensive lineman with the Broncos, but he took his game to another level with the Packers. In 2020 and 2021, Turner posted the two highest PFF grades of his eight-year career.

Aaron Rodgers even called Turner one of the “unsung heroes” on the Packers.

“He’s definitely one of the unsung heroes of the season, for so many reasons. When we kicked him out to tackle, he’s had some incredible performances in my opinion. Going up against one of the best, if not the best, edge rusher in the game in Khalil a couple of times, and played him really, really well. Just watching those games back, just watching his hands, and varying his sets. Just training tape in mixing things up as a tackle. I thought it was just outstanding play.”

Hackett and Outten are very familiar with Turner, so it is also telling that they targeted him in free agency.

The Broncos’ front office has put together a versatile offensive line. Turner and Compton can play both guard and tackle, while Anderson has experience at both tackle spots.

Going into training camp, Hackett will have plenty of options.

Broncos Were Deciding Between Turner and Brandon Shell

The Broncos were exploring multiple options at right tackle. According to Klis, the Broncos were deciding between Turner and Brandon Shell.

Broncos were deciding between Seattle’s Brandon Shell and Packers’ Billy Turner for RT. In the end, it likelely came down to Turner spent past 3 years with Hackett/Outten in GB zone blocking system. #9sports https://t.co/sjoYhLS1lO — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 25, 2022

Both Shell and Turner met with the team.

Broncos brought Billy Turner in last week for visit and medical check. Then Brandon Shell on Monday. Turner’s one-year deal is worth up to $5m with incentives per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 25, 2022

Shell spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks blocking for Russell Wilson. Shell started a total of 21 games for the Seahawks.

In 2021, he allowed three sacks and 21 pressures in 550 offensive snaps. His PFF grade of 67.0 ranked 51st out of 83 qualifying offensive tackles.

The Broncos seemed destined to make a move. Entering Thursday, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider reported that the Broncos had $21.2 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA’s daily salary cap report.

Following the addition of Turner, the front office will still have a little cap space to work with. Safety is a position to watch, as veteran Kareem Jackson remains a free agent. Backup running back is another possibility, as well.