Broncos: Russell Wilson Booed During Tribute Video

On August 7, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson appeared in a tribute video for WNBA player Sue Bird. According to Niko Tamurian of KOMO News, Wilson was booed during his message.

Bird played the final regular-season home game of her WNBA career on Sunday. She has played for the Seattle Storm for the past twenty years. She is a four-time WNBA Champion (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020).

It makes sense for Wilson to appear in the video, as he is also one of Seattle’s most noteworthy athletes of the past decade. He played 10 seasons for the Seahawks and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl Champion (2014).

Apparently, Seahawks’ fans are not over Wilson’s departure, though.

Outside of Wilson, many other notable names appeared in Bird’s tribute video including LeBron James and Michael Strahan.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Is Making Plays in Training Camp

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is having a strong training camp, and on Saturday, he connected with Wilson for a touchdown reception of over 50 yards.

After Saturday’s practice, head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke about Jeudy and that play, in particular.

“With Jerry, he’s such a natural route-runner, and when somebody’s on him, he has the ability to move second-level defenders [and] find the sweet spot,” Hackett said per team reporter Aric DiLalla. “He’s a really smart spatial player. And then you start throwing this brand-new scheme at him and you don’t want to hold him back from that. Now, because we’re done with the install, we’re moving on, we’re just reviewing, you’re now seeing him play football with Russ and Courtland [Sutton] and all those guys. Now, he’s able to take his skill set and put it within the offense and I think you’re seeing a lot of that. The one that he ran early was a brilliant route on how he did it, how he faked it. It wasn’t even really the route, it was just how he made it look, which was great to see.”

With Tim Patrick sidelined, Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will need to be at the top of their respective games for the Broncos to compete for a title. It is good to see Jeudy making plays and building chemistry with Wilson.

Broncos: Rookie C Luke Wattenberg Takes First-Team Snaps

During Saturday’s practice, rookie center Luke Wattenberg received some first-team snaps. Hackett spoke about the move.

“You’re only going to find out how those young guys are if they are thrown in there,” Hackett said. “How does it feel when, all of a sudden, Russell Wilson is taking a snap from you? These are things we have to [do to] … get through that. We have to work through that. Those guys have to get on the same page, so that if we do need him, he is ready to rock.”

The “if we do need him” comment is telling.

Wattenberg was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL draft. He is facing plenty of competition to make the 53-man roster, but Hackett and the coaching staff appear to value Wattenberg highly.