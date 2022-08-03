Chargers WR Mocks Broncos QB Russell Wilson

In June, the Denver Broncos shared a video of quarterback Russell Wilson saying “Broncos country, Let’s ride!”.

On Monday, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was recorded mocking the video during practice. “Bolts fam, let’s ride!” Allen exclaimed.

Allen is an accomplished NFL wide receiver. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and he won Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.

Nevertheless, Allen has not exactly destroyed the Broncos during their matchups. Allen has never recorded 100 receiving yards in a single game against the Broncos, despite facing them 13 times. Allen also has a 4-9 career record against the Broncos.

Conversely, Wilson has not had much success against the Chargers during his career, as he has a 0-2 record against them. His last matchup against the Chargers came on November 4, 2018; he threw for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 17-25 loss.

The Broncos will face the Chargers twice this season. Their first matchup will be in Week 6 in Los Angeles on Monday Night Football. Then, the Broncos will close their regular season at home against the Chargers in Week 18.

In a competitive AFC West, these two games should have major playoff implications.

Tim Patrick Is a Big Loss for the Broncos

On Tuesday, wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL injury. It was a big loss for the Broncos. Last season, Patrick had 53 receptions for 734 yards and five touchdowns.

Patrick also led the Broncos’ wide receivers in many key metrics last season. He led the Broncos’ wide receivers in first downs receiving (39) and yards after catch (202). His 99.8 passer rating when targeted also led the Broncos’ wide receivers (minimum 2 targets).

Broncos: Tim Patrick Is the ‘Heart and Soul of the Receiver Room’

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson spoke about the loss of Patrick.

“It’s always tough any time you lose anybody that’s a part of the team, but definitely a guy like Tim,” Jackson said via team reporter Aric DiLalla. “He’s been a worker for that side of the ball for us for years now. The things he’s done these last few years, obviously earning the payday last year — rightfully so, very deserving — it’s tough. We can’t replace a guy like that when stuff like that happens.”

Jackson called Patrick the “heart and soul” of the receiver room.

“Coaches usually flip [practice] around [after an injury] and keep going,” Jackson said per DiLalla. “I think him going down, I think that’s the longest I’ve ever see a practice be held, just for guys to kind of show their support. Tim is a big part of this team, big part of our offense. I tell him all the time: He’s the heart and soul of that receiver room. It’s definitely tough, and we’ll try to rally behind him as much as we can, show as much support as we can and hope for the best.”

The Broncos have a lot of young talent at wide receiver (K.J. Hamler, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil), but it will be difficult to replace Patrick’s impact.