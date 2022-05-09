NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Russell Wilson’s 1st Season With Broncos

There will be big expectations for quarterback Russell Wilson during his first season with the Denver Broncos, and one NFL analyst believes Wilson could be in store for a career year.

On May 7th, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports published an article with 10 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. La Canfora’s first prediction was Wilson winning MVP.

I am Team Russ. Always have been. Always will be. Dudes like this don’t get dealt in their prime. And make no mistake, he is still very much in his prime. This is the best cast he has had around him in a long time. This is a coach who is going to be the opposite of Pete Carroll and will be skewing everything possible in favor of the passing game. It’s go time. They have speed. They have big targets. They will have a scheme that has worked wonderfully well in Green Bay and with the L.A. Rams, among others. I see Denver as being a very real factor in a loaded AFC, and Russ is going to get his cookies.

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the last decade, Wilson has not won MVP, yet. In fact, Wilson has never received a single vote for MVP in his entire career.

La Canfora actually asked Wilson about never receiving an MVP vote in 2020. Wilson said winning is more important to him than MVPs.

“For me, the number one and important thing is the winning part,” Wilson said. “The MVPs and stuff like and hopefully the votes — maybe I’ll get one, one day — but the reality is that I wake up to win it all and I wake up to be the best, too.”

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

The Seahawks Struggled to Build Around Wilson in Recent Years

Wilson was put in a great situation to succeed early in his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Marshawn Lynch led the league in rushing touchdowns in both 2013 and 2014, and the Seahawks’ defense, led by the Legion of Boom, allowed the fewest points in the NFL for four consecutive seasons (2012-2015).

However, the Seahawks’ front office struggled to build a contender around Wilson in recent years. The Seahawks have not had a top-10 scoring defense since 2016.

On offense, Seattle’s offensive line struggled to protect Wilson. He has been sacked 40 or more times in eight individual seasons, which is the most among active quarterbacks.

Despite his situation, Wilson has put up big numbers. He threw a career-high 40 touchdowns in 2020, and he has eclipsed 30 passing touchdowns in every season since 2017 excluding his injury-shortened 2021. Wilson was on pace to record 30 passing touchdowns in 2021 if we extrapolate his production and project it across the 17-game season.

Wilson Is Positioned For Success

In Denver, Wilson should continue to put up big numbers throwing to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick.

In addition, the Broncos have a strong, all-around roster that is well-positioned for team success. Their defense allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL last season, and they have a strong running game led by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III.

Wilson is in his best situation to win MVP since his first few years in Seattle. If the Broncos meet expectations and have a strong record this season, Wilson should be firmly in the mix.