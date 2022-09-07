Broncos: Russell Wilson Was Livid at Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in MVP Race

Since the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, many details about the split between Wilson and his former team have been released.

On September 7, ESPN’s Brady Henderson released an article offering further insight into the drama.

Broncos: Russell Wilson Believed Pete Carroll Cost Him a Chance at the 2019 NFL MVP

According to Henderson, Wilson was “livid” at Pete Carroll for taking his foot off the gas in a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson was a competitor for the 2019 NFL MVP, and he believed Carroll’s decision hurt his chances.

“Leading up to an October 2019 game at the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson’s fast start had made him one of the prime early-season contenders for MVP, an award he badly wanted to win,” Henderson wrote. “With the Baltimore Ravens and eventual winner Lamar Jackson on a bye, this was Wilson’s chance to pull ahead. He threw two touchdowns as the Seahawks jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead but attempted only five passes in the second half.”

“Afterward, according to a source who spoke with the quarterback, Wilson was livid at how Carroll had taken his foot off the gas, believing it had cost him a chance to grab hold of the MVP race.”

Wilson’s frustration is understandable. He has never won an MVP award, and in 2019, he had a fantastic season. He threw for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Subsequently, he was named a second-team All-Pro.

Nevertheless, Wilson’s MVP odds were a long shot in 2019. Lamar Jackson was named the unanimous MVP after leading the league in passing touchdowns (36) and QBR (83.0), while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pete Caroll Did Not Want to Trade Wilson to the Broncos

Despite their differences, Caroll did not want to trade away Wilson per Henderson.

“Wilson was open to playing elsewhere,” Henderson wrote. “Carroll, though, had no interest in letting him go. Their football differences aside, he had backed Wilson from the get-go — first making the bold decision to name him the starter as a third-round rookie in 2012 over free-agent addition Matt Flynn, then sticking by Wilson amid his early-season growing pains despite public criticism that Seattle was wasting a championship-caliber defense.”

A Seahawks’ front office source told Henderson that he was unsure if Carroll was going to be okay with the trade.

“I always thought Pete was not going to be ok with it,” the source said. “Like it would just be tough for him, because Russ was Pete’s guy for a long time. Obviously, all the stuff that happened, Pete would always back Russ, that caused all that friction with the defense. So I just thought Pete would have a tough time doing it.”

On September 12, the Broncos will kick their regular season off against the Seahawks, and the two teams are in polar opposite positions. The Broncos will be officially beginning the Russell Wilson era, and they have championship aspirations. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have now begun a massive rebuild; they have a stockpile of draft picks and young players.