The Broncos Met with Another QB Prospect at the NFL Combine

The Denver Broncos met with another quarterback prospect at the NFL combine. UNC quarterback Sam Howell said he met with the Broncos and head coach Nathaniel Hackett during an interview.

Howell stated the following:

Sam Howell Has Developed Into a Productive Dual-Threat QB

In 2019, Howell had his strongest statistical season as a passer. He recorded 3,641 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He only rushed for a total of 35 yards that season.

As his college career progressed, Howell become increasingly progressive as a runner. Last season, he rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games. He rushed for over 100 yards in five individual games.

Howell is the top quarterback on Pro Football Focus’s big board. They were impressed by his mobility. According to PFF, Howell broke 65 tackles last season. That is a great statistic for a running back, let alone a quarterback.

The Broncos Will Explore All Their Options at QB

The Broncos are exploring all their options at the quarterback position. On Sunday, they scheduled meetings with Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral.

The organization had previously met with Pickett and Willis at the Senior Bowl. Corral was not a Senior Bowl participant.

At the NFL combine on Tuesday, general manager George Paton made it clear that the Broncos will be aggressive in their pursuit of a quarterback this offseason.

“It’s the most important position in sports. … We’re always looking and [will leave] no stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. So we’re going to be aggressive.”

In addition, Paton said he would consider trading multiple-first round picks for a quarterback.

“We have 11 picks, so if we have to give a little to go get a player, we can do it and it’s not going to handcuff you for the draft. Everything’s on the table.”

The Broncos have been rumored as a trade destination for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, and acquiring either quarterback would likely cost multiple first-round picks.

Rodgers has not made a final decision on his future, yet. Meanwhile, a Wilson trade is looking increasingly unlikely. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks “have no intention” of trading Wilson.

If Rodgers decides to return to Green Bay, the NFL draft will be the best avenue for the franchise to upgrade the quarterback position, outside of a developmental leap from Drew Lock.

Pickett, Willis, Corral, and Howell are all in the mix to be the first quarterback off the board. The Broncos could target any one of them with the ninth overall pick.

Desmond Ridder and Carson Strong could be on the board in the second round, as well. The Broncos currently have two second-round picks (40th overall and 64th overall).