Broncos Acquire Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Winners and Losers

On Tuesday, March 8, the Denver Broncos traded the Seattle Seahawks two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick, according to Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine.

Let’s break down who will benefit the most from this trade and who will not.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Winners

Denver Broncos: This one is obvious. The Broncos have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.

After seasons of underwhelming draft picks (Paxton Lynch and Drew Lock) and veteran bridge quarterbacks (Joe Flacco and Teddy Bridgewater), the Broncos now have one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL on their roster.

With a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL last season and a strong collection of wide receivers (Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick), the Broncos are well-positioned to make some noise in the AFC next season.

Russell Wilson: There have been rumblings that Wilson was interested in leaving the Seahawks for a while now. On January 16th, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson was interested in “exploring his options” this offseason.

And just like last year, sources say Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him.

The Seahawks went a disappointing 7-10 last season and finished in last place in the NFC West. Despite Wilson’s presence, the Seahawks were not in a realistic position to be a Super Bowl contender next season.

Now, Wilson will join the Broncos, where he will have the luxury of a strong defense and talented playmakers. In Denver, Wilson now has a realistic shot to compete for a Super Bowl next season.

Albert Okwuegbunam: All of Denver’s receivers can be labeled as “winners”, but I would like to single out Okwuegbunam. With Fant in Seattle, he will now be the Broncos’ top tight end.

Last season, Okwuegbunam was impressive in limited action. He hauled in 33 of his 40 targets for 330 yards.

According to NFL Insider Dov Kleiman, the Broncos have confidence in Okwuegbunam.

The final player traded from the #Broncos to the #Seahawks is Noah Fant. The #Broncos believe in Albert Okwuegbunam taking over. That's the trade folks. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2022

With Wilson at quarterback and an expanded role, Okwuegbunam is in line for a breakout season.

Drew Lock: Lock’s future in Denver looked murky. The Broncos were obviously searching for an upgrade at the quarterback position, and even if they did not land Wilson, they had interest in signing a bridge quarterback like Mitchell Trubisky.

So, Lock was a long shot to start any games for the Broncos this season. In Seattle, he now has a better opportunity. The fact that he was included in the trade indicates the Seahawks do value him. With Geno Smith becoming an unrestricted free agent, Lock has a clear path to playing time right now.

Losers

Seattle Seahawks: Don’t get me wrong the Seahawks got back a huge haul, but it somehow still feels underwhelming. They only received two first-round picks. Remember, the Seahawks gave up two first-round picks for safety Jamal Adams not long ago.

In addition, they did not acquire Jeudy or Sutton.

If the Seahawks nail their picks, this could be an amazing return, but it still feels like they could have gotten more for a player of Wilson’s stature.

Shelby Harris: What is he doing on this team? The Seahawks acquired Harris as part of the deal. The 30-year-old veteran is a good defensive lineman, but he does not make a lot of sense on a rebuilding team.